Katie Ledecky’s 14-Year Unbeaten Streak Is Over in the 800 Freestyle

IRVINE, Calif. — Katie Ledecky is, and forever will be, the greatest distance freestyler of all time. But she is no longer the greatest distance freestyler of the moment. That torched has been passed to—or snatched by—Australian Lani Pallister.

On a sobering night in SoCal, Pallister, 24, became the first woman in an international meet to beat Ledecky in the event that made her a star, the 800-meter freestyle. Ledecky’s reign began when she was a 15-year-old at the 2012 London Olympics and continued until Saturday, with 13 straight wins across the Olympics, World Championships and Pan Pacific Championships.

Here, in the Pan Pacs at a deflated Woollett Aquatic Center, Pallister dealt Ledecky a defeat in her favorite event. Pallister held a small lead throughout and gradually expanded it, giving her plenty of space to hold off a last charge by Ledecky to win by 1.16 seconds. This was Ledecky’s best performance of the meet, but it wasn’t enough to win.

“I’m actually pretty happy with it,” Ledecky said afterward. “If I was going to get second tonight, I wanted to make it a good one. It’s a season best, so you can’t complain about that.

“I mean, it’s fine. I wasn’t really thinking too much about my history in the event or anything leading into this. I just wanted to have a good last event here. I’m really proud of the history I have in this event, and that doesn’t go anywhere just from getting second.”

You could see this coming throughout the week, as Pallister swam brilliantly and Ledecky struggled to find her best form.

Pallister also beat Ledecky one night earlier in the 400 free by nearly two seconds, and on Thursday led Australia to gold in the 800 free relay while Ledecky and the Americans took silver. Ledecky won the battle between the two in the 1,500 on Wednesday night, holding off Pallister by 2.53 seconds, but that longest event has become her last stand against the Australian.

No streaks last forever, not even a Ledecky 800 free streak. She placed distance events on her shoulders and lifted them to a different level of popularity within the sport, and exported that popularity to casual fans as well. In the process, she inspired a generation of women—two generations, really, given the peak shelf lives of swimmers—to embrace the grueling training grind and chase her.

Pallister is the first one to fully catch up. She’s become a formidable rival spanning every distance Ledecky swims, snapping what might be the most incredible winning streak in swimming history.

“It’s cool,” Pallister said of taking the mantle as the world’s top female distance freestyler. “I work really hard and I’m really proud of myself and the journey that I’ve been on to get here. It’s not just this year, it’s an accumulation of hardships and training and performance shifts and moving out of home and that sort of thing. So I think that results the sum of a lot of little moments and it’s something that I’ll never take for granted.”

Does this mean the 29-year-old Ledecky is done, and Pallister will own the distance events for the next two years—including the Los Angeles Olympics? Not at all. Nobody is guaranteed anything across a two-year span, and it would be foolish to think Ledecky cannot resume racing at the level she has as recently as a few months ago, when she dropped world-leading times in both the 800 and 1,500.

But she has not been good here at the meet she’d been pointing toward all year. That’s vexing and frustrating, and probably concerning for Ledecky. Her 400 free time of 4:00.15 was her worst in an international meet since the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her winning 1,500 time of 15:36.09 was slower than three previous meets this season, 10 seconds slower than her World Championships gold medal time of 2025, and 16 seconds slower than the world record she most recently set in 2018.

“I’ve been a lot faster this year,” Ledecky said after the 1,500. “So I know I have more in me.”

Katie Ledecky (silver), Lani Pallister (gold) and New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather (bronze) on the women’s 400 freestyle podium. | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

(It was a rough week for the Florida distance power duo of Ledecky and Bobby Finke. The latter, winner of multiple Olympic gold medals, was dusted twice by Australian freestyler Sam Short in the 800 and 1,5000, and also saw his world record go down in the 1,500 at European Championships on Saturday to German Johannes Liebmann.)

For Ledecky, the most popular American swimmer since Michael Phelps by a wide margin, it had to be painful that this crossroads moment came in the first major international meet in home water in Ledecky’s long and peerless career. She spent 13 years winning everything all over the globe, from Asia (so much Asia) to Europe to South America, while never getting an international stage at home. Then the first American celebration, with a raucous home crowd cheering her on, turned into an overthrow.

It’s a ringing indictment of USA Swimming and World Aquatics that they kept sending the elite competitors from the preeminent swimming nation all over the globe for their biggest meets. For it to happen for the entirety of the Ledecky era until she reached age 29 is inexcusable.

Truth be told, Pallister nearly got Ledecky in the 800 last year at the World Championships in Singapore. That was one of the greatest races in swimming history, with those two and Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh battling stroke-for-stroke with each other the entire way.

The days of easy Ledecky domination in the 800 were ending then, but the winning streak remained intact. Ledecky touched the wall in 8:05.62, a championship record and her third-fastest time in the event. Pallister won silver in 8:05.98, a massive time drop from her previous personal best. McIntosh took bronze in 8:07.29.

Ledecky and Pallister are both gracious competitors, respectful and complimentary of each other. They know that if they both stay healthy, there are more showdowns to come.

“Lani’s incredible,” Ledecky said earlier in the week. “She has such great range, obviously from the 200 to the 1,500. And yeah, it’s just great to have her in all these races and continue to push the sport forward with her and so many great swimmers right now in all the distance events.

“I’ve never taken my competition for granted, even when I was winning by big margins. So that really hasn’t changed. I just have a lot of great competition right now from all over the world.”

Possessing a ripped physique and a cheerful demeanor, Pallister has made big strides in the last couple of years. She’s been working with bombastic Aussie coach Dean Boxall, the Jeff Spicoli look-alike and Ledecky tormentor. Boxall also trained Aussie legend Ariarne Titmus, who was able to beat Ledecky in the 200 and 400 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“Winning is awesome, that’s what we all come here to do,” Pallister said after the 400 free. “And I think one thing I’ve taken from a lot of Katie’s interviews over the years is it’s you versus the clock and you trying to make yourself a better person and a better athlete. And if that means standing up and winning on the day, then wicked.”

Lani Pallister won on the day, the week and the year. She is the new queen of distance freestyle. It’s not forever, but it is for keeps in 2026. We’ll see what happens over the next two years.