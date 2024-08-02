Katie Ledecky Shared Priceless Moment With Young Fan Moments After Winning Gold
This young fan will never forget this moment.
Katie Ledecky put on a show in the 1500m final on Wednesday, winning the event by just over 10 seconds and winning the internet with a photo that showed just how dominant that victory was in Paris.
Moments after she got out of the pool following that race she made a young fan's year by giving her a quick glance. The young fan had a priceless reaction that the NBC cameras thankfully captured, as she could be seen saying to her parents, "She waved at me! She saw me!" before falling down into her seat in pure amazement.
Safe to say she will never forget this moment:
Too cool.
