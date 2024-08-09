Kevin Durant Expected to Start for Team USA in Gold Medal Game vs. France
It seems that Steve Kerr will be making some adjustments to his rotations ahead of Saturday's gold medal showdown against France. Team USA is back in the men's basketball final for the 2024 Olympics, looking to clinch its fifth consecutive gold at the Games.
Per NBA insider Shams Charania, entering the starting lineup for Saturday's game will be none other than Kevin Durant, the United States's all-time leading scorer at the Olympics. Durant hasn't made a start during this year's Games in Paris, but his contributions off the bench have been critical.
There has been some criticism about Durant's lack of usage in Kerr's rotations, including some eye-opening remarks from Draymond Green on social media, and now he appears set to join LeBron James and company in the starting five.
Charania reports it'll be Jrue Holiday heading to the bench for the Americans. The Boston Celtics point guard has been a frequent member of the starting lineup throughout the run to the gold medal game, offering some quality defense on the perimeter.
Team USA had a close call in the semifinal, needing a 36-point game from Stephen Curry and a late comeback to topple Nikola Jokic's Serbia. Off the bench, Durant provided nine points, three rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes. It was clear some adjustments were needed for the team, and now Durant will make his way into the starting five to help provide a spark.