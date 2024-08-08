Draymond Green Questions Steve Kerr's Rotations During USA-Serbia
Team USA is facing Serbia in the 2024 Paris Olympics semifinals. After losing to Team USA twice this summer, Serbia came out on fire in this semifinals battle. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had 20 points in just the fist half alone, breaking out of his shooting slump that had persisted for most of this tournament.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is also the head coach for Team USA, and he has been facing a lot of criticism from the basketball world throughout this semifinals game. Some of this has come from Kerr's own player Draymond Green, who questioned his rotations with a series of posts on X:
Green started by suggesting that Kevin Durant should have been in the game during a run in the second half. NBA legend and color commentator Dwyane Wade echoed these same sentiments during the broadcast, saying he would like Durant to play more minutes in the second half than he did in the first half.
Green then became more direct in his questioning of Kerr's rotations, saying sometimes rotations need to be scrapped:
What Green is arguing, is that while there is always a game plan, sometimes the flow of a game requires that to be scrapped. Wanting to see Kerr go away from what he had planned, Green made that clear.
Green had another post that many have interpreted as a criticism of Kerr, saying that Curry and LeBron James were not tired:
This post came while many were criticizing Kerr for taking some of his best players off the floor, which is understandable if they needed a rest, but many have argued they were not tired. While this final post from Green was not as direct as the others, he certainly questioned some of Kerr's decisions in his series of posts.
