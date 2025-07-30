Former Olympic Gold Medalist Laura Dahlmeier Dies in Climbing Accident
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany has died at the age of 31 in a climbing accident, her team announced in an Instagram post.
Dahlmeier, who won the women's biathlon sprint and women's biathlon pursuit events at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, was reportedly struck by a falling rock while climbing Laila Peak in Pakistan. She was with a climbing partner, Marina Eva, who sent out a distress signal, but help could not be dispatched due to low visibility and bad weather, according to a report from CNN.
The German Olympic Sports Federation (DOSB) confirmed Dahlmeier's death to CNN.
"The DOSB and the whole of German sport mourn the loss of Laura Dahlmeier," the statement said. "We are deeply shocked by the sudden and much too early death of this wonderful person. Our thoughts are with her family and friends and we will offer support wherever we can."