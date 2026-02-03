Lindsey Vonn’s Full Schedule of Events for 2026 Winter Olympics

In what will be her fifth and likely final Winter Games, U.S. skiing legend Lindsey Vonn is hunting for glory once more.

Vonn announced in a press briefing Tuesday that she plans to compete in the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics despite tearing her left ACL. Vonn was skiing in the downhill event at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Switzerland on Jan. 30 when she lost control during a jump and crashed into a safety net.

Vonn, 41, confirmed she tore her ACL but has been going through extensive therapy to remain in the Games. “As long as there's a chance, I will try,” Vonn said.

The U.S. alpine skiing great is attempting an ambitious comeback after un-retiring in November 2024, nearly six years removed from her injury-plagued yet impressive first chapter of her career on the slopes. Vonn has racked up eight World Championship medals and 20 World Cup globes, and she has three Olympic medals dating back to her 2002 debut in Salt Lake City. She won her sole gold medal in the downhill competition in 2010 in Vancouver and last competed in the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, where she took home bronze in the same event.

Could Vonn finally get her storybook Olympic ending in 2026, even with her latest devastating injury setback?

Here’s everything to know about Vonn’s competitions at the Milan Cortina Games.

Lindsey Vonn Winter Olympics Events

Vonn is set to compete in three events at the 2026 Winter Games, all of which fall under the umbrella of alpine skiing. The first—and arguably the biggest—is the women’s downhill event, which kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Her other two events are the super-G and the new team combined competition. Super-G, or Super Giant Slalom, combines the downhill event and the giant slalom, requiring skiers to use both their speed and quickness to make technical turns. The team combined includes teams of two: one skier competes in the downhill while the other competes in the slalom.

Vonn said in Tuesday’s presser that her participation in the second two events will depend on her performance in the downhill race.

“My intention is to race everything,” Vonn said. “That’s obviously my goal. I mean, I’ll finish the season if I can. But I don’t know, I can’t tell you that until I know I have the downhill training run and see how I feel.”

Here are the key dates for Vonn’s three events:

Women's downhill: Sunday, Feb. 8

Women's team combined: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Women's super-G: Thursday, Feb. 12

Vonn’s training runs will begin Thursday before the Olympic opening ceremony. If Vonn wins a medal in the 2026 Winter Games, she will be the oldest alpine skier to do so, breaking her own record that she set in ’18.

How to Watch Lindsey Vonn at 2026 Winter Olympics

Here’s NBC’s full schedule of Vonn’s events at the Milan Cortina Games (all times are Eastern):

Bolded events signify medal events.

Date Time Event Channel Thursday, Feb. 5 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. ET Women’s downhill (Training 1) Streaming only Friday, Feb. 6 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. ET Women’s downhill (Training 2) Streaming only Saturday, Feb. 7 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. ET Women’s downhill (Training 3) Streaming only Sunday, Feb. 8 9:20 a.m. ET Women’s downhill NBC

Date Time Event Channel Tuesday, Feb. 10 4:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. ET Women’s team combined (Downhill) USA Network 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. ET Women’s team combined (Slalom) USA Network

Date Time Event Channel Thursday, Feb. 12 5:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. ET Women’s super-G USA Network

NBC owns the exclusive broadcast rights for this year's Games, so many events will be aired on the network's flagship channel country-wide. In addition, a lot of cable packages include the USA Network, which will host any overflow programming from NBC.

Events that are streaming-only can be watched on Peacock, NBC’s dedicated streaming service. There is no free trial at this time.

Lindsey Vonn Injury Timeline

So, why exactly is Vonn putting her body on the line to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics? She has said that the location of this year’s Games played a significant factor in her decision to push through.

“I don’t think I would have tried this comeback if the Olympics weren’t in Cortina,” Vonn said prior to her injury. “If it had been anywhere else, I would probably say it’s not worth it. But for me, there’s something special about Cortina that always pulls me back and it’s pulled me back one last time.”

Vonn boasts a course-record 12 FIS Ski World Cup victories and broke the then all-time women’s World Cup win mark in Cortina, which would suggest she knows the Italian slopes better than most. This ski season, Vonn won her first World Cup race in December and then triumphed again in January; she is currently the leader in FIS downhill standings. Her sterling successes aside, she’ll now be facing an uphill battle with her torn ACL and given her extensive history of repeated knee injuries.

The Minnesota-born skier had previously retired in 2019 due to recurring knee issues before announcing her sensational comeback in ‘24. That year, she underwent a partial knee replacement in her right knee—not the one she injured in her latest crash—which allowed her to start seriously training for competitive ski racing again.

Here’s a brief look at the injuries Vonn has picked up over the last two decades:

Date Injury February 2006 Bruised hip February 2007 Right ACL sprain February 2009 Lacerated right thumb December 2009 Bruised left forearm February 2010 Bruised right shin, broken right pinky finger February 2011 Concussion February 2013 Torn ACL, MCL, tibial plateau fracture in right knee August 2013 Broken left ankle February 2016 Fractured left knee November 2016 Fractured right arm December 2017 Back injury (Acute facet spinal joint dysfunction) November 2018 Torn LCL, tibial plateau fractures in left leg January 2026 Torn ACL in left knee

Vonn has been publicly forthcoming about her injuries in the past and has refused to let them dictate her story. It would certainly seem like this year’s Milan Cortina Olympics are no different.

“Because I push the limits, I crash. And I have been injured more times than I would like to admit to myself, but those are the cards that I’ve been dealt in my life,” Vonn said Tuesday. “Nothing is perfect in life, and that’s just where I seem to always be.”

