Lindsey Vonn Injured After Crashing in Final Downhill Before Olympics

Lindsey Vonn's Olympic comeback is in doubt after a crash at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Switzerland on Friday. Vonn crashed during an early run and got up holding her right knee. She was able to ski down the mountain and across the finish line and went to the medical tent to be evaluated. Eventually, she was airlifted to a hospital.

Vonn, 41, last participated in the 2018 Olympics where she won bronze in the women's downhill. She first retired in 2019. She had her right knee replaced in 2024 before announcing her comeback for the Milan Cortina Games. In 2025 Vonn told Sports Illustrated, "I'm stronger than I was."

She then went on to become the oldest woman to make a Alpine World Cup podium. In December she won a downhill event and then she followed that with another win earlier this month.

Friday's event was canceled shortly after Vonn's crash. According to The Athletic, three of the first skiers, including Vonn, crashed and the event was canceled due to poor light and conditions.

Here is the replay of Lindsey Vonn’s crash:#FISAlpine | #WorldCupCransMontana pic.twitter.com/1xhAuQanP0 — Team USA Olympics Updates and Coverage (@TeamUSAOLYCov) January 30, 2026

Here's video of the crash and Vonn being airlifted.

While the Opening Ceremony for the Milan Cortina Games is scheduled for next Friday, Feb. 6, the first women's downhill training runs are scheduled for the day before.

