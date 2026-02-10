Mikaela Shiffrin, Breezy Johnson Stunningly Fall Short in Women's Combined Downhill

Mikaela Shiffrin came up short in the women's team combined event on Tuesday in her first run of the Milan Cortina Games. Team USA entered Shiffren's slalom run in good shape after Breezy Johnson posted the fastest downhill time of the competition, but Shiffrin couldn't equal the performance and her team finished just off the podium in fourth.

Austria won gold and Germany finished in second while Team USA's Jackie Wiles and Paula Moltzan held onto the bronze as Shiffrin and Johnson failed to medal, missing the podium by 0.06 of a second.

Johnson, 30, is having a breakout Winter Olympics after winning gold in the women's downhill last weekend.

This is the first time the team combined has been an Olympic event.

Shiffrin's Milan Cortina Games will continue over the weekend in the giant slalom

