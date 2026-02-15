Mikaela Shiffrin Doesn’t Medal in Eighth Straight Olympic Race

In her fourth Olympic appearance, Mikaela Shiffrin has yet to medal in the Milan Cortina Games. That streak continued on Sunday as she finished 11th in the women’s giant slalom in skiing. She had previously won gold in giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Italy’s Federica Brignone won her second gold medal in this year’s Games on Sunday after winning the downhill race, too. What’s miraculous about Brignone’s run this year is that 10 months ago, she suffered multiple displaced fractures in her left leg. She returned to skiing just this past November in time for the Winter Games. It was believed it would take up to two years to recover, but the 35-year-old has proven the impossible by winning two gold medals already in her home country.

Shiffrin’s run at the 2026 Winter Olympics isn’t over yet at least—she will compete in her best event, the slalom, on Wednesday for a chance to earn her fourth career Olympic medal. She won the gold medal in slalom in the 2014 Winter Games at age 18.

However, Sunday’s rough finish now brings Shiffrin’s Olympic streak to eight straight races without medaling. She failed to medal at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Shiffrin has continued to be successful at the World Championships every other year, though. She won four consecutive golds in slalom from 2013–19. She also won gold in the team combined in ‘25.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated