Myles Garrett Shared the Coolest Video of Girlfriend Chloe Kim Shredding at Olympics

It’s not every day you get to watch an Olympic snowboarder shred a halfpipe run—from the side of the halfpipe itself. That perk is usually reserved for photographers, course workers and... boyfriends of said snowboarder.

Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett had a prime front-row seat to his girlfriend Chloe Kim’s halfpipe run during the women’s qualifying round at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Wednesday.

Kim is trying to be the first snowboarder to win three straight Olympic gold medals, and she absolutely killed it on her qualifying run, which marked her first meaningful one since last March.

Garrett had a view that all Olympic fans watching at home would be very jealous of:

Myles Garrett had a great view of @ChloeKim’s top qualifying run on the halfpipe in Livigno.



Garrett and Kim went public with their relationship in November 2025 and have since supported each other as their respective sporting events. Garrett was recently named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year following his historic 23-sack season, while Kim is a three-time Olympian who won back-to-back golds in the halfpipe at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and the 2022 Beijing Games. Talk about a power couple.

Expect Garrett to be by Kim’s side every step of the way amid her ambitious three-peat quest this winter. Kim is set to compete in the halfpipe final on Thursday.

