Olympian Confesses to Cheating on Girlfriend in Bizarre Interview After Winning Bronze

Sturla Holm Lægreid won the second Olympic medal of his career on Tuesday as he finished third in the men's biathlon 20km individual event at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena at the Milan Cortina Games. What you would already assume was an emotional moment for Lægreid quickly took an unexpected and even more emotional turn.

During a post-event interview with NRK, a channel owned by the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, Lægreid admitted on live television that he had cheated on his partner and had told her a week ago.

In this video you can see him field a question, start to answer and then break down as he admits why the last week has been so hard.

Here's the original via NRK.no and then the Google translated version.

Det er en som kanskje ikke ser på i dag. For et halvt år siden møtte jeg mitt livs kjærlighet. Verdens vakreste, fineste person og for tre måneder siden gjør jeg mitt livs største tabbe og var utro mot henne.

And here's the English translation:

It's someone who may not be looking today. Six months ago I met the love of my life. The most beautiful, nicest person in the world and three months ago I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her.

Lægreid previously won gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in the relay.

