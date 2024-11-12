Pro Surfing Olympian Caroline Marks Makes Return As SI Swimsuit Athlete
Pro Surfing Olympian Caroline Marks, who captured her first gold medal in Paris this summer, is making her return as an SI Swimsuit athlete in the 2025 release, the brand announced on Tuesday.
Marks, who made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2020, is now a two-time Olympian and World Surf League champion since her last shoot.
"We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of the athletes which included Marks.
“This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
Be on the lookout for Marks in the latest SI Swimsuit issue that will be released in 2025.