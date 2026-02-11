Team USA Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle Wins Silver on 54th Anniversary of Mother's Gold

Ryan Cochran-Siegle picked up his second consecutive silver medal in the men's Super G on Wednesday in Cortina by setting a nearly unmatchable pace of 1:25.45. Only Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen was able to best it to win gold, his country's first gold in the event. Marco Odermatt, von Allemen's teammate took bronze.

Cochran-Siegle also won a silver medal in Super G at the 2022 Games in Beijing. And his latest triumph only adds to a rich family history on the slopes.

His mom, aunts and uncle were dubbed "The Skiing Cochrans" and were staples on the U.S. Ski teams of the late 1960s and early 1970s. His cousin also notched an Olympic appearance.

Cochran-Siegel's latest medal comes 54 years to the day after his mom, Barbara, outraced all the competition to win gold in women's slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Games.

The Americans now have three medals in Alpine skiing events at these Olympics. Breezy Johnson took home gold in the women's downhill and Jackie Wiles and Paula Moltzan won team combined. It's the sixth medal overall for Team USA, which is looking up on the leaderboard at Italy and Norway.

More Olympics on Sports Illustrated