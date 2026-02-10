2026 Winter Olympics Medal Count: Live Updates on Milan Cortina Games

The Winter Olympics are back, baby, and not a moment too soon. Four years after a turn in Beijing, the Games made their grand return to Italy for 2026, with hosting duties split between the city of Milan and the mountainous region of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Spectators both on the ground in Italy and on the couch at home are in for some real treats in the coming days. Although we won't get another look at skiing legend Lindsey Vonn, whose highly-anticipated Olympic comeback ended in a heartbreaking crash, there are still plenty of events to look forward to, like Mikaela Shiffrin's return to the mountain, the always-fabulous individual figure skating slate, a possible halfpipe three-peat for snowboarder Chloe Kim, and what is hopefully a deep run for Team USA's women's and men's hockey teams.

Our fingers are crossed that the U.S. comes out of Milan with as many medals as possible, but we'll keep track of whatever the tally is below, in a continually updated chart that features the totals of other countries, as well.

As of this writing, Norway—the most successful country in Winter Olympics history—and Sweden boast the most Gold medals with three apiece, but we'll see where things stand as the competition progresses throughout the week.

Note: This article will be updated periodically.

Count of Medals By Country for Milan Cortina Games

Note: Team events/sports count for just one medal.

Country Total Gold Silver Bronze Norway 6 3 1 2 Switzerland 5 3 1 1 Japan 7 2 2 3 Germany 4 2 1 1 U.S. 2 2 0 0 Austria 4 1 3 0 Italy 9 1 2 6 Czhechia 2 1 1 2 France 2 1 1 2 Netherlands 2 1 1 2 Sweden 2 1 1 2 China 2 0 1 2 South Korea 2 0 1 2 New Zealand 1 0 1 1 Poland 1 0 1 1 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 Canada 2 0 2 2 Bulgaria 1 0 1 1

Completed events: 18 of 116, as of Feb. 9, 2026 at 5 p.m. ET

