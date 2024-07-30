Simone Biles, Suni Lee Bonded Over Making TikToks Seconds After Clinching Olympic Gold
What does the most decorated American gymnast in Olympics history do after clinching her record-breaking eighth career medal? Make a TikTok, apparently.
Simone Biles left her mark in the women’s gymnastics team final on Tuesday while leading Team USA to its fourth team gold medal in program history and extending the U.S. women’s 32-year Olympic medal streak. Biles had some help from an uber-talented roster that included Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, each of whom dazzled in her own unique way across the rotation.
Lee’s balance beam routine was arguably the most mesmerizing of the afternoon, while Biles flirted with danger in an insanely difficult floor routine featuring the music of Taylor Swift along with her two eponymous skills.
Team USA pulled out to a dominant lead after the vault event and never looked back, finishing with 171.296 points, which was over five points ahead of second-place Italy and third-place Brazil.
Seconds after Team USA clinched Olympic gold, Biles and Lee could be heard excitedly discussing plans to make TikToks to showcase their respective medals.
Fans—especially those of the Gen Z crowd—loved it.
Biles was previously tied with “Magnificent Seven” U.S. gymnast Shannon Miller at seven Olympic medals. She could find herself on the podium a few more times in Paris this week, as she’ll be competing in the individual all-around, vault, beam and floor finals.