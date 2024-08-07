Team USA Women Secure Nation's First Artistic Swimming Medal in Two Decades
The United States women's artistic swimming team is taking home a silver medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
This is the first time since 2004 in which Team USA medaled in artistic swimming and their best finish since their 1996 silver medal. Team USA finished with a cumulative score of 914.3421. China won the gold medal with over 81 points above the United States, and Spain won the bronze medal. It was China's first time winning the gold medal in the event.
The results were decided on Wednesday after three days consisting of a technical routine, a free routine and an acrobatic routine on each day. Team USA first went viral on Monday when they performed to Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" and moonwalked underwater.
With the team competition ending on Wednesday, now Americans Jaime Czarkowski and Megumi Field will look forward to competing in the duet portion, which takes place on Friday and Saturday.