Where the Winter Olympics Are in 2030: Locations, Dates and Broadcast Info

The 2026 Milan Cortina Games have already featured their fair share of memorable moments—from Breezy Johnson winning gold in the women's downhill to Jutta Leerdam's record-breaking sprint to a nail-biting curling final that had everyone locked in. Every four years the Winter Olympics burst onto the world stage and captivate a global audience for their run, leaving fans wanting more and looking ahead until the next thrills on ice and snow.

Where are the 2030 Olympics

Following Italy's time in the spotlight hosting the Games, they will shift northwest and stay in Europe. The 2030 Olympics will be held in France, specifically the French Alps. This will continue a long and decorated history for the country, which hosted the first iteration of the Winter Games back in 1924 in Chamonix. Grenoble hosted in 1968 and the 1992 Games were also held in Albertville, making the 2030 edition the fourth to be contest amid the Alps. The most recent Summer Games also took place in Paris, with the host country winning the most medals.

Where are the 2030 Olympic venues

Action will be spread out at four different locations: Nice, Briancon, Haute-Savoie, and Savoie. Some of the competitions will take place at the same tracks and courses that were utilized back in 1992.

Below is a more detailed look at what will be happening at each location:

Haute Savoie Zone: Cross-country skiing, Olympic Village

Cross-country skiing, Olympic Village Savoie Zone: Alpine skiing, Ski jumping, Nordic combined, sliding sports, Olympic Villages

Alpine skiing, Ski jumping, Nordic combined, sliding sports, Olympic Villages Briançon Zone: Freestyle skiing and snowboarding, Olympic Village

Freestyle skiing and snowboarding, Olympic Village Nice Zone: Ice hockey, Figure skating and Short track speed skating, Curling, International Broadcast Centre and Main Press Centre, and Closing Ceremony

When are the 2030 Olympics

The 26th edition of the Winter Olympics will run Feb. 1-17, 2030. The opening ceremonies will be held on a Friday with closing festivities wrapping things up on a Sunday. Organizers have identified Promenade des Anglais in Nice as the spot for the closing ceremonies, which will mark the first time they have been held anywhere except a stadium. A month later, the Paralympics will be held March 1-17.

Who will broadcast the 2030 Olympics

Four years from now, coverage in the United States will look similar to what's taking place during the Milan Cortina Games. NBCUniveral holds Olympic rights through 2036. Now, there will likely be quite significant shifts in viewing habits with the inevitable evolution of media over the next four years but the broadcaster will not change.

Are there new sports being considered for the 2030 Games

Though a decision on these will come later, there are several new sports that could be added to the list of competitions for 2030, including cross-country running, cyclocross, and ice climbing.

