One Stat to Support Each NFL Contender's Super Bowl Case As Playoffs Near
The NFL playoffs are approaching, and with each passing week the pack of true Super Bowl contenders narrows itself down. Some teams have begun to emerge as true contenders to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this year, while that reality has become more of a long shot for others.
Only nine teams have been eliminated thus far, but plenty more will follow suit in the coming weeks as the season winds down. At this point, every contending team has their own case to be made as to why they're Super Bowl contenders. We're going to make that case for them.
Here are some quick stats to support each contender's case to win Super Bowl LIX.
Detroit Lions (12-2)
No team in the NFL has scored more than Detroit's juggernaut offense, which has racked up 459 points in its first 14 games. The Lions’ aggressive approach on offense fits their highly-caffeinated head coach’s style like a glove, and they’ll look to keep outscoring teams all the way to the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl.
Green Bay Packers (10-4)
The Packers boast both a top 10 scoring offense and defense, which has helped them jump out to a 10–4 record. They put up an average of 27.1 points and surrender 20.5 per game. Their pass rush is also a top 10 unit, averaging 2.9 sacks per game. If Green Bay can maintain its stellar play on both sides of the ball, they will prove a major threat to make a Super Bowl run and win their first championship post-Aaron Rodgers.
Minnesota Vikings (12-2)
Kevin O'Connell may actually be the quarterback whisperer that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has long been touted as. San Darnold has flourished in his first season in Minnesota, and the team feels as if it will go as far as his arm will take them. He's thrown a career-high 29 touchdowns and pioneered the Vikings' passing offense into a top 10 unit.
Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)
Saquon Barkley has completely revamped the Philadelphia Eagles' offense, and as they proved last week, they can still get the job done even if he's not making multiple trips to the end zone. No team in football runs the ball more effectively than the Eagles, who average a league-best 186.2 rushing yards per game, and they'll look to continue playing to their strengths as they push for a championship.
Washington Commanders (9-5)
One of the NFL's most potent offenses, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have defied expectations all year and look like a real threat to emerge out of the NFC. Piecing everything together against top competition will be crucial for them. So far, they've only faced three teams that currently have a winning record, and they're 0–3 in those games. A looming matchup against the Eagles could foreshadow how their playoff run will go.
Buffalo Bills (12-2)
Since getting engaged, Josh Allen has stepped up his play to MVP-caliber levels. You could certainly argue he was a candidate, if not the favorite, before the engagement, but he's been on an absolute tear in his last three games, during which he has thrown for seven touchdowns and no interceptions while also rushing for six scores. This team will live and die by its quarterback, and he looks absolutely unstoppable right now. Buffalo is outscoring its opponents by an average of 9.6 points per game, the second-best rate in the league.
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)
Russell Wilson is 6–2 as the Steelers' starting quarterback. For however strong Wilson's performances have been in his bounce-back season under Mike Tomlin, it's the defense that will determine how far Pittsburgh goes this year. The Steelers boast the sixth-best scoring defense and fourth-best run defense in the league, having proven successful in shutting down some quality offenses this year.
Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)
The Chiefs have the best record in the NFL, winning a league-record 15 straight one-possession games dating back to last year, including 10 this season. They've achieved that while not even playing their best football. Patrick Mahomes's injury is certainly concerning, but if he's healthy and ready to go for the playoffs, the Chiefs will be right in the mix with the rest of the contenders. If they can get the offense rolling like we've seen in years past, they'll be hard to stop.
Denver Broncos (9-6)
Bo Nix's development throughout his rookie season has been sensational. After looking disastrous early into his career, Nix has turned things around massively and now looks like arguably the best rookie quarterback in this year's class. Even after throwing three picks in Week 15 against the Colts, Nix has 17 touchdowns and just six interceptions in his last eight games. With a stalwart passing defense behind him, Nix's dual threat capabilities could guide Denver to a deep playoff run.
Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
Lamar Jackson has only thrown three interceptions all season. He's paired that incredible stat with 34 passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. The addition of Derrick Henry makes the Ravens one of the most formidable offensive units in football, and their dominance both on the ground and through the air makes them one of the scariest teams in the league, and better than their five-loss record would indicate.
Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)
What a difference a change in coaching can make. Jim Harbaugh has the Chargers looking like a dominant group and has unlocked some of the potential that Justin Herbert Truthers have been swearing by for years now. L.A.'s scoring defense ranks third in the NFL, having surrendered just 18.3 points per game, and they'll look to stifle opposing offenses en route to a Super Bowl title.
Houston Texans (9-5)
Despite CJ Stroud taking a sizable step backwards in 2024, the Texans remain atop the AFC South and in the playoff hunt. Houston's defense has been sensational, surrendering the fourth-fewest yards per game (302.4) while also holding teams to 21.4 points per contest, the ninth-best in the league.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)
The Buccaneers have the fourth best scoring offense in football, averaging 28.8 points per game despite dealing with some injuries to key players such as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Their defense hasn't been on that same level, as they rank 30th in the league in passing defense with opponents throwing for 247.7 yards per game against them. If the Bucs make or even win the Super Bowl, it'll be on the back of Baker Mayfield and the offense, who have not been held under 20 points since Week 3.
Los Angeles Rams (8-6)
Matthew Stafford has his weapons back on offense, and the Rams look like an entirely revitalized team. The return of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have helped the offense flourish in recent weeks, outside of their lackluster showing against the 49ers. L.A. has scored at least 20 points in five of its last seven games, and they've won three straight games including a shootout against the Buffalo Bills. If their defense can repeat what it did against the 49ers in Week 15, the Rams have the offensive firepower to make some noise in the playoffs.