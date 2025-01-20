'He Will Fail': Lions Fans React to Ben Johnson Coaching Bears
The NFC North just became a whole lot more interesting.
After a disappointing end to the 2024 NFL season, the Detroit Lions now must begin their search for their next offensive coordinator. It did not take too long for the decision to be announced.
Ben Johnson, 38, has reportedly agreed to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears.
Part of the appeal was likely working with the 2024 No. 1 overall pick. Quarterback Caleb Williams showcased potential his inaugural season, and Johnson is known for tailoring offenses to the strengths of the players on the roster.
During his season-ending media session, Dan Campbell spoke in a tone that indicated he believed both of his coordinators would earn an opportunity to become head coaches in 2025. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is scheduled to participate in multiple second interviews later this week.
Many supporters of the Lions expressed a level of surprise, anger and frustration the talented offensive player-caller would choose to remain in the division.
The biggest source of frustration was how poorly the Lions played against the Commanders, forcing many to question Johnson's commitment to the team that employed him.
One fan commented, "Lame that he was halfway out the door all season and chooses to go within the division."
Another shared, "Chicago needs a new stadium. They picked the flashy guy on offense. Championships are won on defense."
Not everyone vented their frustration about Johnson joining a division rival.
One fan commented, "Happy for him. Didn’t want him to go obviously but it is a great opportunity for him and it’s gonna make playing the Bears more hype."
Here is a sample of the reaction of Lions fans, after discovering Johnson accepted the opportunity to become the next coach of the Bears.