Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Lions Divisional Round
The Washington Commanders are now onto their first conference championship game since 1991 after shocking the world by manhandling the top-seeded NFC team the Detroit Lions in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Commanders go to this point by being an elite offensive football team that ended up getting a wild card playoff berth before defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.
The Commanders are now onto the NFC championship game where they will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles for the third time this season after the latter was able to get past the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Washington's offense has been one of the best in the league this season under first-year offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and likely Rookie of the Year Award winner Jayden Daniels. The Commanders needed a complete game on both sides of the ball against the Lions and got just that.
The defense helped put the offense in advantageous positions with five turnovers on the day, and the Commanders' offense took full advantage of that as Daniels was just shy of 300 passing yards on the day with two touchdowns, and the running game put up 182 yards with two touchdowns from Brian Robinson, and Daniels spread the ball around to multiple receivers with McLaurin and Ertz both finding pay dirt.
Despite the once again strong showing and jubilation of reaching the conference championship game, the Commanders did suffer a loss as starting offensive lineman Sam Cosmi has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL. Here is how the Washington Commanders' offensive players graded out in their massive 45-31 win over the Detroit Lions.
Highest Graded:
1. RB Austin Ekeler
PFF Grade: 90.8
2. QB Jayden Daniels
PFF Grade: 79.9
3. WR Terry McLaurin
PFF Grade: 77.7
4. WR Jamison Crowder
PFF Grade: 73.9
5. RB Jeremy McNichols
PFF Grade: 70.1
Lowest Graded:
1. WR Olamide Zaccheaus
PFF Grade: 46.8
2. LT Trent Scott
PFF Grade: 50.7
3. QB Marcus Mariota
PFF Grade: 52.9
4. LG Nick Allegretti
PFF Grade: 54.9
5. WR Luke McCaffrey
PFF Grade: 57.3
