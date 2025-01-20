Commander Country

Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Lions Divisional Round

The best and worst-graded Washington Commanders offensive players in their Divisional Round win over the Detroit Lions.

Caleb Skinner

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles out of the pocket during the fourth quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles out of the pocket during the fourth quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are now onto their first conference championship game since 1991 after shocking the world by manhandling the top-seeded NFC team the Detroit Lions in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Commanders go to this point by being an elite offensive football team that ended up getting a wild card playoff berth before defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.

The Commanders are now onto the NFC championship game where they will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles for the third time this season after the latter was able to get past the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Washington's offense has been one of the best in the league this season under first-year offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and likely Rookie of the Year Award winner Jayden Daniels. The Commanders needed a complete game on both sides of the ball against the Lions and got just that.

The defense helped put the offense in advantageous positions with five turnovers on the day, and the Commanders' offense took full advantage of that as Daniels was just shy of 300 passing yards on the day with two touchdowns, and the running game put up 182 yards with two touchdowns from Brian Robinson, and Daniels spread the ball around to multiple receivers with McLaurin and Ertz both finding pay dirt.

Despite the once again strong showing and jubilation of reaching the conference championship game, the Commanders did suffer a loss as starting offensive lineman Sam Cosmi has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL. Here is how the Washington Commanders' offensive players graded out in their massive 45-31 win over the Detroit Lions.

Highest Graded:

1. RB Austin Ekeler

Sustin Ekele
Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball during the second quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 90.8

2. QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniel
Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 79.9

3. WR Terry McLaurin

Terry McLauri
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a first down against Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 77.7

4. WR Jamison Crowder

Jamison Crowde
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) celebrates after scoring the gaming winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 73.9

5. RB Jeremy McNichols

Jeremy McNichol
Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) drives for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 70.1

Lowest Graded:

1. WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Olamide Zaccheau
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 46.8

2. LT Trent Scott

Trent Scot
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Trent Scott (73) celebrates his touchdown during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 50.7

3. QB Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariot
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) runs for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 52.9

4. LG Nick Allegretti

Nick Allegrett
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders guard Nick Allegretti (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 54.9

5. WR Luke McCaffrey

Luke McCaffre
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (12) acknowledges fans after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 57.3

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders-Eagles NFC Championship Betting Odds Released

• Lions Coach Dan Campbell Takes Blame After Playoff Loss To Commanders

• Terry McLaurin Sends Awesome Message to Commanders Fans After Playoff Upset

• Kevin Durant Celebrates With Commanders After Win vs. Lions

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News