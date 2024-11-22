Superfan gets Mike Tyson’s behind, Jake Paul slap tattoo
The hype and lead-up for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul was insane. While the fight was a dud, one fan commemorated the moment permanently with the craziest tattoo.
While there was fireworks at weigh-in to the fight with 58-year-old Tyson slapping 27-year-old Paul for this reason, and Paul’s mom responding with three words, fight night was equally a circus. Paul, who wore a seven-figure watch at a press conference, came out in the most expensive fit ever for a fight worth a staggering $1 million while showing off his stunning girlfriend all night. Tyson himself even rocked the sickest throwback jacket of himself ever.
The actual fight was an eight-round snoozefest with barely any action and Paul winning by unanimous decision. In fact, the best part of the night was the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders opening it up to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” song as Livvy Dunne pointed out, as well as Kansas City Chiefs heiresses Gracie Hunt’s fire leopard-print crop top.
One Tyson superfan didn’t care about all that. He will forever have the fight memories on his body with the slap and bare behind moment heard around the world.
That’s well done. But to have Mike Tyson’s behind permanently on you? Well, he can say he’s certainly standing behind his guy Tyson, that’s for sure.
The event itself drew 60 million households to watch, Netflix said.
It certainly was an event to remember both good and bad, but one fan will constantly be reminded of it.
