Ball Around Notes: Bronny Misses Mexico City Games, Dwight Shades Embiid, New NBA Show
The basketball world is full of surprises and there is always something going on. Recently, former NBA center Dwight Howard called out Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid over his play style.
Bronny James missed two G League games in Mexico City while he was with the Los Angeles Lakers. The fans in Mexico City were pretty disappointed to not see the young rookie.
Amazon will have a new NBA show with Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki.
Here are some stories to get you caught up from around the basketball world (click the title to see the entire story!)
Dwight Howard Takes Massive Shot at Joel Embiid Over Play Style
Cavaliers Give Shout Out to LiAngelo Ball New Rap Song
Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki to Anchor NBA Coverage on New Amazon Show
Bronny James' Absence From G League in Mexico City Leaves Fans Disappointed