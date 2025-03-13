Longtime NBA Center Passes Away at 54
A beloved 1990s-era NBA big man has left us far too soon.
Former nine-year NBA center Oliver Miller, who perhaps most famously was a key bench cog for the 1993 NBA Finals-bound Phoenix Suns as a rookie, has sadly passed away at age 54, per an announcement from the National Basketball Retired Players Association.
A cause of death has not yet been revealed for the 6-foot-9 pro. However, he took to his personal X account late last month to announce that was battling cancer.
Miller was selected by the Suns with the No. 22 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. Following a breakout run to the NBA Finals (where Phoenix lost in six games to a dynastic Chicago Bulls squad), Miller ditched the Suns as a free agent after just two seasons, signing with the Detroit Pistons.
His nine-season NBA career would also include stops with the Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves. He also logged a second stint in Phoenix, during the 1999-2000 season.
Miller, who frequently struggled to stay on the court throughout his career, enjoyed his single-best season with the Raptors, during their first year as an expansion NBA franchise. Across a career-most 76 regular season games (including a career-best 72 starts), Miller averaged a career-most 12.9 points on 52.6 percent shooting from the floor and 66.1 percent shooting from the foul line, a career-best 7.4 boards, and a career-best 1.4 steals, plus 2.9 assists and 1.9 blocks. The team finished with a 21-61 record for the year.
The Raptors issued a lengthy statement commemorating Miller's passing.
"The Toronto Raptors are saddened to learn of the passing of Oliver Miller," Toronto wrote. "He holds a special place in our history as a member of our inaugural team in 1995, and we are so grateful for all his contributions. We send our deepest condolences to the Miller family."
Across 493 regular season bouts in the league (193 starts), Miller averaged 7.4 points on 53.4 percent shooting from the field and 63.9 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.9 steals a night.
Miller also logged time with the then-D League (now the G League), the USBL, the Chinese Basketball Association, and clubs in Greece, Puerto Rico and Poland.
