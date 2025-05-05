Ranking NFL Offenses: Green Bay Packers No. 15
For the first time since 2002, the Green Bay Packers used a first-round pick on a wide receiver, finally giving Jordan Love a true longterm No. 1 option in former Texas Longhorn Matthew Golden. While Green Bay featured one of the NFL’s top rushing attacks behind Josh Jacobs last season, the passing game remained average at best. Will Golden’s arrival ignite the offense, or will Jordan Love continue to face growing pains in 2025?
Green Bay Packers Starting Offense:
QB Jordan Love
RB Josh Jacobs
RB2 Emanuel Wilson
WR1 Jayden Reed
WR2 Romeo Doubs
WR3 Matthew Golden
TE Tucker Kraft
WR4 Christian Watson
No. 15: Green Bay Packers Fantasy Football Outlook
Despite an early-season injury that sidelined Jordan Love for multiple games, the Green Bay Packers still managed to finish 11-6 and earn a postseason berth. Their playoff run was cut short in the Divisional Round, where they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 22-10.
Offensively, the Packers were one of the league’s most productive units, finishing eighth in points per game and fifth in total yards (370.8 per game). Even without a true No. 1 wideout, they ranked 12th in passing yards per game (223.9), thanks in part to the emergence of Jayden Reed—though he’s likely best suited as a complementary weapon in a high-end passing attack. The addition of Josh Jacobs in free agency sparked a dramatic improvement in the run game, with Green Bay averaging the fifth-most rushing yards per contest (146.8).
Love finished as the QB17 in fantasy football leagues, totaling 3,389 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He didn’t add much with his legs, finishing with 83 rushing yards and one touchdown on 25 carries. However, with the addition of Golden, Love will have more competent pass-catchers at his disposal. Love should be viewed as a solid QB2 heading into the 2025 fantasy season and has top-10 upside if the Packers’ offense gets rolling.
Josh Jacobs is coming off a monster season in which he finished as the RB6 in PPR formats. The veteran dominated in his debut season with Green Bay, posting 1,329 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on a whopping 301 carries. He was also featured in the passing game, corralling 36 receptions for 342 receiving yards and one additional trip to the end zone. Jacobs is a backend RB1 option and should be the workhorse in this offense. Emanuel Wilson is nothing more than a handcuff to one of the premier running backs in the NFL.
Green Bay has plenty of talent in its wide receiver room, but Jayden Reed was the only one to crack the top 30 in PPR formats last season, finishing as the WR29. Although Reed functioned as the team’s WR1, his skill set is better suited for a complementary role—one the Packers hope Matthew Golden can eventually fill as the true alpha. Until Golden adjusts to the speed and complexity of the NFL, Reed is likely to open the season as Jordan Love’s primary target. In 2024, Reed posted 55 receptions on 75 targets for 857 yards and six touchdowns, while also contributing 163 rushing yards and another score on 20 carries. At this stage of the offseason, Reed should be valued as a WR4 in fantasy drafts.
Romeo Doubs finished as the WR56, Dontayvion Wicks was the WR72, and Christian Watson was the WR76. That trio of wideouts will see their respective values severely deflated following the selection of Golden. All of them are fantasy football afterthoughts in redraft formats, though Doubs offers the most consistency and reliability. He could be a WR5 and a potential flex option in certain matchups.
Despite being one of the top wideouts selected in this year’s draft, Golden is a polarizing prospect who may face growing pains in his rookie season. While he possesses elite speed, his lack of vision after the catch could limit his playmaking ability at the next level. Although the Chiefs unlocked Xavier Worthy's potential last year, history shows that speed alone doesn’t always translate in the NFL, where cornerbacks are faster and the game moves at a different pace than college.
The Packers regressed in the passing game in 2024—a stark contrast from the year prior. While they ranked third in the league in yards per catch by wide receivers (14.34), their receivers totaled just 187 receptions for 2,681 yards and 19 touchdowns on 306 targets, with a catch rate of only 61.1%.
Golden will get the chance to earn a key role, but fantasy managers should take a wait-and-see approach before spending significant draft capital on the former Longhorn. Though he has the versatility to play both outside and in the slot, it's hard to envision him becoming a PPR standout as a rookie. I would rank him just inside the top 50 wide receivers heading into 2025.
At the tight end position, the Packers are hoping that Tucker Kraft can build upon his unexpected 2024 campaign in which he finished as the TE10. Kraft produced 50 receptions on 70 targets for 707 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. However, given all of the depth at the wide receiver position, it’s tough to envision him finishing as a TE1 in 2025 fantasy football leagues. However, the high-stakes community seems to be buying in on Kraft’s upside, as he’s been the TE12 in the last 10 NFFC drafts.
The Packers enter the 2025 season with one of the more intriguing offenses in the NFL—boasting a top-tier running back, a deep (if crowded) wide receiver room, and a young quarterback poised to take the next step. While the addition of first-round pick Matthew Golden adds excitement and long-term potential, fantasy managers should temper expectations in the short term as the rookie adjusts to the pro game. With Josh Jacobs anchoring the backfield and Jayden Reed continuing to develop, Green Bay's offense has a solid foundation—but consistency through the air remains the key to unlocking their full potential. Ranked 15th heading into the season, the Packers offer plenty of fantasy value across the board, though managers will need to navigate roles and depth chart clarity as training camp unfolds.
