Ducati CEO Makes Big Revelation About Signing Marc Marquez Over Jorge Martin For Factory Seat
Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali has revealed why the team signed Marc Marquez instead of Jorge Martin for a factory seat. The reigning MotoGP champion was expected to join Ducati's top team alongside Francesco Bagnaia but the Italian motorcycle manufacturer chose Marquez instead.
Domenicali acknowledged that Ducati could grow a lot more through the six-time MotoGP champion's arrival to the team. In addition, a strong rider lineup would also attract potential sponsors. While the CEO admitted that it was tough to decide between the two riders, he hinted that Marquez’s presence could take Ducati to new heights, potentially making it unbeatable. Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, he said:
“It wasn't an easy choice because Martin was a Ducati rider and a very fast rider.
“We think this team has the most potential to grow the company, the amount of talent is self-perpetuating.
“We think that Marc can make Pecco grow and vice versa, and both together can make the engineers grow.
“So we think it will be even more difficult for the others to beat the Ducati Lenovo Team.”
Having two powerful riders on board, Domenicali revealed the team's motto to fulfill its targets. He added:
“Challenge, harmony, winning.
“When you start with a team like this with Pecco who fought to win the last four world championships and won two, Marc who is an eight-time world champion, you can't hide.
“We aim for maximum results. Then the races are always difficult and it also depends on what the others have done.
“One theme will be managing to have a fair competition between the two riders because they both have the same goal but only one will get it home.
“So this is what we pay more attention to."
Martin, meanwhile, parted ways with Ducati to join Aprilia's factory team, carrying the number one plate away from the Red squad. Despite securing just three Grand Prix victories over Bagnaia's eleven, Martin managed to win his first championship title last year through consistency in performance and sprint race victories.
It remains to be seen how Ducati can maintain its dominance considering the exit of Pramac to become a Yamaha satellite team. In addition, Ducati has allotted only three 2025 GP25 MotoGP bikes. Two are meant for the factory riders, while the third will be handed to VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio.
Domenicali revealed during Ducati's launch of the GP25 that the team is proud of its decisions and remains optimistic for a strong start to the season. Quoting Ducati test rider Michele Pirro's words, he added:
“I think Michele Pirro said it: that there was an incredible concentration of talent on stage.
“I believe this is the key, the talent of the riders but also that of the engineers and technicians who have been able to build a method over time and which therefore makes us particularly proud of what we have done and optimistic for the start."