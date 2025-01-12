Francesco Bagnaia Speaks Out On 'Fairytale' Winter Break After Long-Waited Honeymoon
Two-time MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia has revealed that his honeymoon during the winter break has left him fully recharged for the 2025 season ahead. The much-needed break was well-deserved time off with his wife Domizia Castagnini, who he married in July but only managed to make the honeymoon trip after the grueling 20-race MotoGP season.
While the Italian rider managed to secure 11 race wins last year on his Ducati GP24 MotoGP bike, he lost the championship battle to Jorge Martin, who moves from Pramac Racing to Aprilia this season, while Pramac becomes a Yamaha satellite team.
For Bagnaia though, the time off from racing was also a good opportunity to look back at what could have been done better. Speaking about his honeymoon, where he also chose to look back at his performance, he told Sky Sports, as quoted by Autosport:
“I know it myself [that I need to eliminate my mistakes].
“The good thing is that I self-analyse a lot. Even though I was on my honeymoon, I thought a lot about certain moments of the season [laughs].”
Despite the introspection, Bagnaia admitted that his "fairytale" honeymoon offered enough relaxation and that he was now ready to get racing again. He said:
"My winter was a fairytale.
“The honeymoon was much more beautiful than I could have ever expected. It was definitely a winter in which we relaxed to get back ready.”
In addition to a relaxing time away from the noise, he also traveled to Los Angeles to support the local Lakers team in the NBA.
Bagnaia acknowledged that the competition will be tougher in the 2025 MotoGP season, especially with Marc Marquez on a factory Ducati beside him, who joins him after a remarkable MotoGP comeback stint with Gresini last year.
Bagnaia also expects Aprilia to be stronger this year as it has a new rider lineup. With the GP25 set to be unveiled on 20 January, ahead of the pre-season testing in Sepang from 5-7 February, he said:
"In the meantime, we're starting to ride our motorbikes again, which is what we like the most.
“But it will certainly be a fun season for everyone, very tough for everyone, because there are always more races.
“Then the competition is getting higher and higher. I believe that Aprilia, with two riders like that [Martin and Marco Bezzecchi] can be fast.
"We'll have to see a bit about the difficult winter KTM went through, but the riders at their disposal are very strong.
“But Yamaha and Honda will probably also grow, especially Yamaha. So we'll see, but we have to think about what we did wrong last year and try to do better."