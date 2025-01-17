Jorge Martin Opens Up on the Mental Struggles That Nearly Broke Him During 2023 MotoGP Season
Jorge Martin has opened up about his psychological struggles following his 2023 championship loss, which led him to seek mental help. The therapy helped him recover and eventually contributed to his first world championship victory last year. Martin plans to continue seeking mental help even after his MotoGP retirement, calling it the "key of life."
In 2023, he was defeated by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, which had a profound psychological effect on him. With the help of his sports psychologist, the Spaniard bounced back to the top in 2024. He performed consistently to secure his maiden title, outperforming Bagnaia by a mere 10 points in the season finale in Barcelona.
Martin revealed that he is determined to take the new project with Aprilia to greater heights, especially since "nobody has won in the past with Aprilia in MotoGP." The 26-year-old rider signed with the Italian marque last year after being rejected by Ducati for the factory seat. Speaking on his mental recovery to success, he explained:
“Since I started doing that, I have been doing it until now and I will always work on the mental side even after retirement.
“I think it’s the key of life.
“I’ve been training a lot, trying new things. I mean, I will keep a lot for myself because I don’t want to give away any secrets to my opponents.
“But for sure it’s really important to know how to approach this new project because I think the Jorge of one year ago would say ‘I want to win again, to demonstrate to the people that I am the best’.
“But for me now it’s not like this. Now I have my own challenge to make this project win. I think it’s a really nice project.
“Nobody won in the past with Aprilia in MotoGP, so I have a lot of excitement to do that. I will go for it.
“I have a lot of determination. But [...] I cannot guarantee any results because this is completely impossible.
“I can guarantee my 100% determination, a lot of sacrifices to make this project a winning project.”
He added:
“For me, it’s really important to focus on what I can control, which is being fast, training every day, trying to be a better rider every day.
“So, if people like me, okay. If they don’t like me, that’s okay also. I cannot control that, so they can think what they want.
“What I want is to build a nice project, a nice career that I can be proud of when I retire. So, this is what I want. Now I have the #1, so I will try to take this responsibility because it’s not easy after fighting for so many years."