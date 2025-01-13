Pedro Acosta's Manager Reveals Support From Other MotoGP Teams Amid KTM Financial Turmoil
Amid KTM's ongoing financial distress, Pedro Acosta's manager, Albert Valera, has stated that the young talent has been receiving support from other MotoGP teams who remain concerned about his future. The 20-year-old aced his rookie campaign last year to secure a seat with KTM's factory team this season.
However, news of the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer's debt situation valued at around €1.8 billion, and the restructuring that followed has raised questions about whether it will remain in MotoGP, despite several assurances by KTM. Acosta and Valera were worried since it could potentially put his 2025 season in jeopardy.
However, Valera explained that KTM is dependent on its MotoGP project in many ways and thus an exit from the sport is ruled out for now, and that KTM has confirmed its commitment to the 2025 season. He told Motorsport:
"I would say that for 2025, at the moment, everything remains the same unless the situation worsens and we are informed by KTM.
“But the message is that they are still in the world championship and that they depend on the MotoGP racing project to give KTM more strength for the market.”
He added:
"I can tell you that I talk to many factories constantly because we have a good relationship and there is daily communication.
“All the factories have contacted me asking me how Pedro is doing, wishing me that this situation does not affect him, they have given me support and have wished us the best.
“And I know that all the factories, the moment we are in a position that we must look for an alternative, I am sure that they will also be open to help Pedro.
“Pedro is a diamond, he is 20 years old, he has already shown a lot and any factory would be excited to have his services.”
Fortunately for Acosta and his manager, a meeting with key figures at KTM's headquarters in Mattighofen, Austria, resolved their doubts and filled them with hope for the 2025 season. Valera said:
"Pedro and I had the opportunity to travel to Austria to see in person the real situation of the KTM project in MotoGP.
"Despite the delicate situation that the company is going through, the feeling is positive.
"We have been told at all times that racing is the essence of KTM, that they will continue working with the sole objective of winning the title.
"Pedro is committed to the project and feels more relieved and confident after the meeting."