MotoGP News: Ducati Director Speaks Out After Marc Marquez Issues Feedback On GP25 Bike
Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli has revealed that he was relieved to hear Marc Marquez's positive feedback about the 2025 Ducati GP25 MotoGP bike after the post-season test in Barcelona. He claimed that the factory team now had the best rider lineup of Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia next year and is proud that both riders had similar points to share about the bike.
Marquez was spotted in an all-red Alpinestars race suit in the test, which marks the start of a new chapter for the Spaniard in his MotoGP career as well as for Ducati, which now has a powerful rider lineup. While the Red team had to let go of 2024 championship winner Jorge Martin to make way for Marquez, Grassilli's remarks highlight that securing Marquez was a pivotal move for the team, one it was determined not to miss. Speaking to Marca about the six-time MotoGP champion's debut on the GP25, the sporting director said:
"I am not a technician, but the objective of the day was to listen to his first feeling.
“When he entered the box, the first thing he said was: 'I like the bike'. For me, it was a relief…
"From the beginning, we worked to see him within the team. With the negotiations with his manager, to be able to agree on many things, such as sponsors.
“Seeing the result of work that began so many months ago was a unique emotion. Seeing him on track and seeing him in the box with us was a beautiful emotion.”
Grassilli is optimistic that the two Ducati teammates communicate effectively and share a unified perspective on the bike, which he believes is a promising indication that next year will be even more successful. He added:
"I saw them talking to each other, I saw that they shared their feelings, that they had the same feelings on the bike.
“They are two professionals, it's strange to have to say that we knew it, but it's what we want, we want the two riders together to contribute to the development of the bike and the well-being of the team.
“Then, seeing them talk, on the first day, which was not taken for granted, but seeing them talk, seeing them share things and together, in a very lucid way, have the same thoughts on the bike, has been the first recognition of the work we are starting to do.
"When the two most important people in the team, who are the riders, have the same objective, which is a goal that we are looking for, so I am convinced that without always being easy, it will be a nice experience for next year.”