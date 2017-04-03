Planet Futbol

Those who dared to shape Zlatan: The key influences in Ibrahimovic's career

1:44 | Planet Futbol
Zlatan Ibrahimovic calls Cristiano Ronaldo 'good' playing word association

Quickly

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a charismatic, powerful, prolific and complex player and individual, one who has been shaped by a series of influential people.
Jonathan Wilson
Monday April 3rd, 2017

After his three-match suspension for elbowing Tyrone Mings, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to action for Manchester United on Tuesday as it faces Everton, whose manager, Ronald Koeman, was head coach at Ajax during the Swede’s turbulent time there between 2002 and 2004.

Ibrahimovic got on reasonably well with Koeman, but he hated the club’s sporting director, Louis van Gaal. He has never hidden the fact that he sees his present manager and Van Gaal's successor at Manchester United, Jose Mourinho, as a far greater influence on his career.

As Ibrahimovic contemplates whether to commit to United and one of his favorite coaches for longer or perhaps take his career to the United States and MLS, it's worth looking at his foundation and casting an eye on how he became the person and talent he is.

Here are the six greatest influences over the duration of Ibrahimovic's career.

Instead of going up for a bicycle kick, Zlatan Ibrahimovic rides bikes during a July 2001 photoshoot in Amsterdam upon signing for Ajax from hometown Swedish club Malmo.
Instead of going up for a bicycle kick, Zlatan Ibrahimovic rides bikes during a July 2001 photoshoot in Amsterdam upon signing for Ajax from hometown Swedish club Malmo.
VI Images/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Rio Ferdinand in Sweden's friendly vs. England at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on November 10, 2001.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Rio Ferdinand in Sweden's friendly vs. England at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on November 10, 2001.
Alex Livesey/ALLSPORT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores for Ajax during a Dutch Eredivisie match between Willem II and Ajax in the Koning Willem II Stadium on February 2, 2003.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores for Ajax during a Dutch Eredivisie match between Willem II and Ajax in the Koning Willem II Stadium on February 2, 2003.
VI Images/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his early days playing for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his early days playing for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie.
VI Images/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates one of his goals for Ajax on October 3, 2003.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates one of his goals for Ajax on October 3, 2003.
VI Images/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates his goal against England in a friendly in Gothenburg, Sweden, on March 31, 2004.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates his goal against England in a friendly in Gothenburg, Sweden, on March 31, 2004.
Sven Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes on questions at a press conference during Euro 2004 in Portugal.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes on questions at a press conference during Euro 2004 in Portugal.
Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic removes his helmet after a go-cart race in Gimo, Sweden, on May 26, 2004, prior to Euro 2004 in Portugal.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic removes his helmet after a go-cart race in Gimo, Sweden, on May 26, 2004, prior to Euro 2004 in Portugal.
Jonas Ekstromer/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores a famous goal for Sweden, a flying back-heel vs. Italy in Euro 2004 in Porto, Portugal.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores a famous goal for Sweden, a flying back-heel vs. Italy in Euro 2004 in Porto, Portugal.
Phil Cole/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates during a 4-0 rout of Empoli in a September 11, 2005, match in Serie A.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates during a 4-0 rout of Empoli in a September 11, 2005, match in Serie A.
Carlo Baroncini/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates at the end of the last Serie A match of the season between Juventus and Cagliari on May 29, 2005. Despite Ibrahimovic was enjoying the club's league title, it was later stripped because of the club's place in a massive match-fixing scandal that rocked Italian soccer.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates at the end of the last Serie A match of the season between Juventus and Cagliari on May 29, 2005. Despite Ibrahimovic was enjoying the club's league title, it was later stripped because of the club's place in a massive match-fixing scandal that rocked Italian soccer.
Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images
Patrick Vieira and Zlatan Ibrahimovic stop Lazio's Igli Tare during a Serie A match on April 22, 2006.
Patrick Vieira and Zlatan Ibrahimovic stop Lazio's Igli Tare during a Serie A match on April 22, 2006.
Paco Serinelli/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic kicks Germany's Christoph Metzelder in the head while going for the ball in the 2006 World Cup's round of 16 in Munich on June 24, 2006.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic kicks Germany's Christoph Metzelder in the head while going for the ball in the 2006 World Cup's round of 16 in Munich on June 24, 2006.
Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his Swedish teammates celebrate qualifying for Euro 2008 after a match vs. Latvia in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 21, 2007.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his Swedish teammates celebrate qualifying for Euro 2008 after a match vs. Latvia in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 21, 2007.
Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic inaugurates 'Zlatan Court,' the newly renovated gravel pitch where he used to play in the Rosengard neighborhood of Malmo, Sweden, in October 2007.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic inaugurates 'Zlatan Court,' the newly renovated gravel pitch where he used to play in the Rosengard neighborhood of Malmo, Sweden, in October 2007.
Ola Torkelsson/AFP/Getty Images
Inter Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs an autograph in front of a hotel in Moscow on October 22, 2007, on the eve of their UEFA Champions league qualifying football match against CSKA Moscow.
Inter Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs an autograph in front of a hotel in Moscow on October 22, 2007, on the eve of their UEFA Champions league qualifying football match against CSKA Moscow.
AFP/Getty Images
Marco Materazzi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Dejan Stankovic celebrate Inter Milan's victory over rival AC Milan at Milan's San Siro on October 28, 2006.
Marco Materazzi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Dejan Stankovic celebrate Inter Milan's victory over rival AC Milan at Milan's San Siro on October 28, 2006.
Paco Serinelli/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaps onto Inter Milan teammate Adriano after a goal against Fiorentina on January 21, 2007.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaps onto Inter Milan teammate Adriano after a goal against Fiorentina on January 21, 2007.
Paco Serinelli/AFP/Getty Images
Valencia's Santiago Canizares of Valencia squares up to Inter Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last sixteen on March 6, 2007, at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Valencia's Santiago Canizares of Valencia squares up to Inter Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last sixteen on March 6, 2007, at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is mobbed by fans on at Parma's Tardini Stadium after Inter Milan captured the Serie A title on May 18, 2008.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is mobbed by fans on at Parma's Tardini Stadium after Inter Milan captured the Serie A title on May 18, 2008.
Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic challenges Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard during a Champions League knockout match on March 11, 2008, at the San Siro.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic challenges Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard during a Champions League knockout match on March 11, 2008, at the San Siro.
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring for Sweden against Greece in Euro 2008 in Salzburg, Austria.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring for Sweden against Greece in Euro 2008 in Salzburg, Austria.
Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows off his athleticism while training at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on the eve of a friendly against Chelsea on July 20, 2009.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows off his athleticism while training at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on the eve of a friendly against Chelsea on July 20, 2009.
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
Lionel Messi is congratulated by Zlatan Ibrahimovic after scoring during a UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev at Camp Nou on September 29, 2009.
Lionel Messi is congratulated by Zlatan Ibrahimovic after scoring during a UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev at Camp Nou on September 29, 2009.
Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi mimic each other in training at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on November 27, 2009, two days before a Clasico against Real Madrid.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi mimic each other in training at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on November 27, 2009, two days before a Clasico against Real Madrid.
Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images
Star Barcelona teammates Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry laugh during a training session at UCLA in Los Angeles on July 30, 2009.
Star Barcelona teammates Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry laugh during a training session at UCLA in Los Angeles on July 30, 2009.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring against former club Inter Milan on May 6, 2012 at the San Siro in Milan.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring against former club Inter Milan on May 6, 2012 at the San Siro in Milan.
Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Serie A match between AC Milan and ACF Fiorentina on April 7, 2012 in Milan.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Serie A match between AC Milan and ACF Fiorentina on April 7, 2012 in Milan.
Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits a bicycle kick for AC Milan against Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A action on April 22, 2012.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits a bicycle kick for AC Milan against Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A action on April 22, 2012.
Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is honored with his name at the Walk of Fame of Sports at the Stadium Square in his home town of Malmo in southern Sweden, on September 9, 2012.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is honored with his name at the Walk of Fame of Sports at the Stadium Square in his home town of Malmo in southern Sweden, on September 9, 2012.
Drago Prvulovic/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring a famous goal for Sweden vs. England in a friendly in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 14, 2012.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring a famous goal for Sweden vs. England in a friendly in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 14, 2012.
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates PSG teammate David Beckham after scoring during a Ligue 1 match against Brest on May 18, 2013 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates PSG teammate David Beckham after scoring during a Ligue 1 match against Brest on May 18, 2013 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images
PSG's Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds the Ligue 1 trophy on the podium at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on May 14, 2016.
PSG's Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds the Ligue 1 trophy on the podium at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on May 14, 2016.
Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves the pitch with his sons Maximilian and Vincent (wearing jerseys with 'King' and 'Legend' written in the back) after scoring his second goal vs. Nantes and setting the Ligue 1 record for goals in one season on May 14, 2016 in Paris, France.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves the pitch with his sons Maximilian and Vincent (wearing jerseys with 'King' and 'Legend' written in the back) after scoring his second goal vs. Nantes and setting the Ligue 1 record for goals in one season on May 14, 2016 in Paris, France.
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
PSG's Zlatan Ibrahimovic shares a light moment with Eurosport's Olivier Dacourt before a post-match interview on May 21, 2016.
PSG's Zlatan Ibrahimovic shares a light moment with Eurosport's Olivier Dacourt before a post-match interview on May 21, 2016.
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho stand prior to kickoff of the Community Shield match between Leicester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on August 7, 2016, in London.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho stand prior to kickoff of the Community Shield match between Leicester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on August 7, 2016, in London.
Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates as he scores for Manchester United in the 2016 EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2017 in London.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates as he scores for Manchester United in the 2016 EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2017 in London.
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic throughout his storied career
1 37
Close
expandIcon
1 37
Close

Sefik Ibrahimovic

When Zlatan Ibrahimovic was 9, his father was granted custody of him while his elder sister Sanela lived with his mother. Sefik, a Bosnian Muslim, had been a bricklayer in Bijelina before moving to Sweden where he worked as a caretaker. He doted on his children and was fiercely protective of them, but he drank heavily and Ibrahimovic describes in his autobiography how he would often come home from school and search vainly for food in the cupboards before pouring some of his father’s beer away to try to ease the problem.

Sefik’s influence on Zlatan, though, is clear. He was ferociously stubborn–on one occasion, he dragged a bed several miles home from Ikea rather than pay the delivery charge–skeptical of authority and had a romantic attachment to the former Yugoslavia expressed through folk music. He also inspired Zlatan’s fascination for martial arts, through an obsessive interest in boxing and the films of Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee, something that seems to have developed after his brother, Zlatan’s Uncle Sapko, who had been a champion boxer in Yugoslavia, drowned while swimming in the Neretva River. And it was Sefik who, when he gave up on his idea that Zlatan should be a lawyer, persuaded him to join Malmo FF at the age of 11.

Planet Futbol
EPL notes: Arsenal storms back twice to earn point against Manchester City

Leo Beenhakker

Ibrahimovic impressed at Malmo, helping the club to promotion back to Allsvenskan and generating significant publicity and the interest of a number of clubs. It was Ajax, though, that pursued him most relentlessly, in the person of its then-sporting director, Leo Beenhakker. The cigar-smoking former Real Madrid manager saw Ibrahimovic score a brilliant individual goal in a friendly against the Norwegian side Moss in a friendly in La Manga and immediately impressed Ibrahimovic with his hard-man attitude: “If you f**k with me,” he told him in their first conversation, “I’ll f**k you two times back.”

Ibrahimovic was 19 and joined Ajax for a Swedish record fee of 85 million kronor ($9.5 million).

From left, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent, Mino Raiola, and his partner, Helena Seger.
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Helena Seger

Ibrahimovic was sitting outside Malmo central railway station waiting for his brother to leave the bureau de change when he first noticed Helena Seger. She was getting out of a taxi and was clearly furious about something. Immediately, he was taken by her attitude. Then he saw her in Stockholm at the Café Opera and, as a conversational gambit, asked if she was from Malmo. From then on, he kept on seeing her around Malmo, driving her black Mercedes SLK. He managed to get her number and texted her. They would meet for lunch and chat.

Then, during Christmas 2002, Ibrahimovic fell ill and felt he couldn’t deal with his family. He rang Helena, she invited him to go to hers and nursed him back to health. As his career at Ajax ran into difficulties, she was there to support him. She is 11 years older than him and, it’s clear from his autobiography, made him grow up and accept responsibility. They’ve been together ever since and have two children.

Mino Raiola

Ibrahimovic first met Mino Raiola during the 2003-04 season in the sushi restaurant at the elegant Okura Hotel in Amsterdam. The agent was not what the forward had expected, just “a bloke in jeans and a Nike T-shirt–and that belly, like one of the guys in The Sopranos.” But Raiola understood Ibrahimovic and, when he was going off the rails at Ajax, persuaded him to get rid of his Porsche Turbo (he gave it to Raiola) and knuckle down in training. In the summer of 2004, Raiola secured Ibrahimovic a move to Juventus, and he has negotiated all his transfers since.

From left, Fabio Capello and Jose Mourinho are two of the managers to have the greatest influence on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Clive Rose/Getty Images

Fabio Capello

Capello was desperate for Ibrahimovic to join him at Juventus, so much so that when the club president, Luciano Moggi, sad that Ibrahimovic and David Trezeguet couldn’t play together, he publicly disagreed with him. Ibrahimovic liked the sense of authority he projected and under him became far more consistent than he had been at Ajax. He also changed his style of play, becoming far more of a box player–in part because Capello made him watch a video of Marco van Basten, a striker to whom he’d been repeatedly compared.

Capello also insisted that Ibrahimovic bulk up, getting him to work in the gym and be far more careful about his diet. Without that, it’s doubtful he’d have been able to play at such a high level into his mid-30s.

Jose Mourinho

Ibrahimovic has no problem with strict coaches, providing they don’t start talking about philosophies or systems: he needs to feel he can express his individuality. He has been scathing about both van Gaal and Pep Guardiola–“the frightened little over-thinker”–but he adores Mourinho, “a guy I was basically willing to die for.” 

Mourinho coached him for only one season at Inter Milan, but that was enough to leave an impression. No matter how many brilliant goals Ibrahimovic scored–and he was Serie A’s top scorer that season–Mourinho would look on dispassionately, something that drove the striker to greater and greater heights trying to impress him.

Their reunion at Manchester United was something both men wanted.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters