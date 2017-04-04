Planet Futbol

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the best reason for not listing himself among EPL's top strikers

icon
SI.com Staff
34 minutes ago

Zlatan Ibrahimovic lists Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku as the Premier League's best strikers, and he has quite an interesting reason for not including himself in the upper echelon.

In an interview with BT Sport upon his return from a three-game ban, Ibrahimovic praised his Manchester City and Everton opposition when asked who he thought the top forwards in the league were, saying: "For me I like a striker that makes the difference. Lukaku is strong, he's more the physical player that scores a lot of goals. Aguero, he's good."

Then when pressed on why he didn't include himself in the conversation, Ibrahimovic didn't hesitate.

"Lions, they don't compare themselves with humans."

As always, there is only one Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Entering Tuesday's midweek action, Lukaku led the Premier League with 21 goals, while Aguero is tied for sixth with 14. Ibrahimovic, in his first season with Manchester United, has 26 goals in all competitions, with the lion's share, 15, coming in league play.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters