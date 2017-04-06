Planet Futbol

With new CBA done, USWNT returns to field vs. Russia in first of two friendlies

U.S. women, U.S. Soccer agree to new CBA
Two days after finalizing a new collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer, the U.S. women's national team returns to the field hosting Russia in the first of two friendlies the teams will play in Texas in a four-day span (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1). 

The last time the U.S. played, it completed a frustrating performance in the SheBelieves Cup, finishing last in a four-team tournament on home soil after beating Germany but losing to England and eventual champion France. Jill Ellis's side hopes to turn the page while continuing to work in newer faces and experiment with tactics as the long road to the 2019 World Cup continues.

Carli Lloyd, fresh off helping Manchester City to the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals, captains the U.S. and looks to creep closer to the 100-goal milestone, as she enters the night four shy of the century mark.

The U.S. came out attacking early, forcing the issue from the opening whistle. Crystal Dunn's cutback cross for Lloyd was put wide of the mark 25 seconds in, setting the tone for the hosts.

The pressure continued, and in the fifth minute, Rose Lavelle uncorked a blast from 20 yards that was tipped out for a corner.

Here is the USA's lineup for the match:

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.

