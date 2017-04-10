The United States, Mexico and Canadian soccer federations have set a 2 p.m. ET press conference on Monday atop the Freedom Tower in New York City, where it's widely expected the three will announce plans to submit a bid to co-host the 2026 World Cup.

CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani said last week that the plan was for the three nations to go in on a bid together, as opposed to individual, competing bids, in an effort to bring the sport's grand spectacle back to the region. The last men's World Cup hosted by a CONCACAF nation was in 1994, when the USA put on the competition. Prior to that, Mexico hosted twice, in 1970 and 1986. Six World Cups outside of the region will have passed by the time the 2026 tournament rolls around. Russia is set to host in 2018, while Qatar will host in 2022.

Canada hosted the Women's World Cup in 2015, while the USA hosted the women's event in 1999.

1930: Uruguay 1934: Italy 1938: Italy 1950: Uruguay 1954: West Germany 1958: Brazil 1962: Brazil 1966: England 1970: Brazil 1974: West Germany 1978: Argentina 1982: Italy 1986: Argentina 1990: West Germany 1994: Brazil 1998: France 2002: Brazil 2006: Italy 2010: Spain 2014: Germany World Cup Winners

The 2026 World Cup will be the first one featuring the new, expanded format, one increased to 80 matches from 64. With 48 teams qualifying and 16 groups of three, 2026 will mark a major change in the sport's landscape. The breakdown by region is expected to be: UEFA (16 teams); CAF (nine teams); AFC (eight); CONMEBOL (six); CONCACAF (six); Oceania (one); intercontinental playoffs would determine the final two places.