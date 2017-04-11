Planet Futbol

How to watch Dortmund vs. Monaco: Live stream, TV channel, time

4:50 | Planet Futbol
Champions League quarterfinals provide mouthwatering matchups
SI Wire
an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund and Monaco play Tuesday in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The match will pit a pair of high-scoring squads.

Monaco enters the match having topped Manchester City 3-1 in the last 16, but will play without suspended midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Dortmund took down Benfica 4-0 in its last Champions League game, but the club is ailing. Dortmund missed seven players due to injury in a 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich over the weekend. 

Monaco has lost just one of its last seven matches entering the game. Dortmund's overall record against French clubs is 6-5-5.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS2 and ESPN Deportes

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters