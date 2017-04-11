Borussia Dortmund and Monaco play Tuesday in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The match will pit a pair of high-scoring squads.

Monaco enters the match having topped Manchester City 3-1 in the last 16, but will play without suspended midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Dortmund took down Benfica 4-0 in its last Champions League game, but the club is ailing. Dortmund missed seven players due to injury in a 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich over the weekend.

Monaco has lost just one of its last seven matches entering the game. Dortmund's overall record against French clubs is 6-5-5.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS2 and ESPN Deportes

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.