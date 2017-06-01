Planet Futbol

Antoine Griezmann indicates he'll stay at Atletico Madrid after all

Could Cristiano Ronaldo solidify his legacy in Champions League final?
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

The Antoine Griezmann transfer saga appears to have a surprise ending.

With all signs pointing to Griezmann moving to Manchester United this summer following the Red Devils' triumph in the Europa League final, which sealed their Champions League place, it now appears that the French forward will be staying put.

Reports Thursday began to swirl that Manchester United was dropping its interest in Griezmann, potentially turning its focus to fellow Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette of Lyon. Another wrench involves Atletico Madrid's transfer ban, which was upheld on Thursday. That means that Atletico Madrid can't sign any potential replacements for Griezmann this summer–the club had already come to terms with Lacazette, according to Lyon's president. Griezmann has a reported €100 million release clause, which can still be met by other suitors.

But Griezmann, who recently said that his chances of a Manchester United transfer were a "six out of 10," has appeared to have a change in tune. Thursday he tweeted a photo of himself in Atletico uniform with the tease of "Ahora más que nunca #Atleti #TodosJuntos" (Translated: "Now more than ever," with the final hashtag saying "all of us together.")

Griezmann is under contract with Atletico Madrid through 2021 after signing a new deal last summer. And for the time being, it appears he'll be seeing out more of that contract than most may have expected.

