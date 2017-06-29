Mexico and Germany will take the pitch Thursday with a spot in the Confederations Cup final on the line.

Before getting to this point, the two squads had to survive the group stage. For Mexico, that meant earning 2-1 victories over both New Zealand and Russia along with forcing a 2-2 draw against Portugal, one of the participants in the other semifinal match. It has been a balanced attack for El Tri, with a different player scoring each of their six goals so far in the tournament.

On the German side, Timo Werner and Lars Stindl have paced the team with two goals each. Germany's seven goals in the Confederations Cup are tied with Portugal for the most scored in the group stage. Like Mexico, Germany earned two wins and one draw before getting to this point, knocking off Australia 3-2 to open play and then beating Cameroon 3-1 to secure a spot in the semi-finals. In between those contests, they played a 1-1 draw with Chile, Portugal's opponent on Wednesday.

The winner will face Chile, which beat Portugal in a penalty kick shootout on Wednesday in the other semifinal.

With Germany riding a 13 match–unbeaten streak, Mexico will probably need some of the heroics that allowed the team to erase deficits in each of its three group stage matches.

How to Watch

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.