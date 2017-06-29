Planet Futbol

How to watch Germany vs. Mexico: Confederations Cup live stream, TV, time

4:03 | Planet Futbol
Rising Stars: Kellyn Acosta
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Mexico and Germany will take the pitch Thursday with a spot in the Confederations Cup final on the line.

Before getting to this point, the two squads had to survive the group stage. For Mexico, that meant earning 2-1 victories over both New Zealand and Russia along with forcing a 2-2 draw against Portugal, one of the participants in the other semifinal match. It has been a balanced attack for El Tri, with a different player scoring each of their six goals so far in the tournament.

On the German side, Timo Werner and Lars Stindl have paced the team with two goals each. Germany's seven goals in the Confederations Cup are tied with Portugal for the most scored in the group stage. Like Mexico, Germany earned two wins and one draw before getting to this point, knocking off Australia 3-2 to open play and then beating Cameroon 3-1 to secure a spot in the semi-finals. In between those contests, they played a 1-1 draw with Chile, Portugal's opponent on Wednesday.

The winner will face Chile, which beat Portugal in a penalty kick shootout on Wednesday in the other semifinal. 

With Germany riding a 13 match–unbeaten streak, Mexico will probably need some of the heroics that allowed the team to erase deficits in each of its three group stage matches.

How to Watch

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters