Russian police plan to suppress 'half-naked' fans during World Cup

2026 World Cup: No obvious competitors stand in way of U.S., Canada and Mexico
Russian police are planning to "rigidly" prevent people from walking the streets "half-naked" at the 2018 World Cup, according to the Russian news agency Interfax (via The Moscow Times).

On Thursday, an official from the Interior Ministry, the Russian government agency in charge of policing, said the police will be looking to remove improperly dressed and drunk people from crowds in cities hosting games for the 2018 World Cup.

"There will be no half-naked people roaming the streets and squares of our Russian cities," Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoi said according to Interfax (via The Moscow Times). "These cases will be rigidly suppressed."

Gorovoi added that the police currently have "no means to isolate" the people they will be targeting and will need additional equipment, according to The Moscow Times.

There will be 11 different Russian cities hosting World Cup games and the event will take place from June 14, 2018 to July 15, 2018.

