Wake Forest to the bachelor pipeline, it's kind of crazy and it's kind of insane, and I find that very fascinating, and I'm like, do we need to start looking at like Wake Forest rosters, football rosters to know who's gonna be our future bachelors?

Like, ladies, is this like the next way to find men?

Hello everyone.

Welcome to the broadcast, a new twice weekly podcast where we discuss the latest happening in sports, both on and off the court.

Wear your head broads, Bridget and Aaliyah, and we're so excited to have you listening today.

Aaliyah, how was your weekend?

My weekend was great.

I feel like it was a really amazing sports-filled weekend.

So I mean, you never could be bored this entire weekend.

I feel like.

Yeah, there was a ton going on.

Um, I feel like I did nothing sports related though, only because I was at a wedding, which was fabulous.

Shout out to my friends Kat and David.

Um, but I was definitely out of the, out of the sports world.

But on Sunday driving home, we did listen to a lot of football, so I guess I, I did get a little bit of that.

So, honestly, I love weddings.

Like I feel like there's nothing, there's nothing better than a wedding to me.

No, it was an absolute blast.

Um, I love to have a glass of savi be in my hand and hit the dance floor.

Um, it's just like at my ripe old age, this hangover situation, it, it, it do be tough.

I'm like, I am still dragging two days later.

So the savi bee is like the go to.

Savi be is my go to, yeah, yeah, yeah the go to.

Got you.

Mhm, mhm.

Yeah, it's just like nothing hits, it's just quite as good.

Just, it's perfect.

I'm like more of like a Pinot Grigio girl.

Oh, love that a grigio girl.

Yes, fabulous choice.

Yeah, either way, it's like it's gonna be a white wine for me.

I love a red wine if I'm like sitting down eating dinner, you know, but if I'm not hitting the dance floor, it's gotta be a white wine.

It's just, it's how it's gonna be, of course.

All right, let's get going with the big recap, our segment where we dissect the latest happenings on the court and in the game.

This is your more traditional news rundown and analysis.

It's gonna ensure that you're ready to go for this week at the water cooler and beyond.

OK, we're gonna start off quickly with just a, a real, uh, swift rundown of NFL Week 10.

Uh, we're gonna start with the consequences of the biggest deal that happened at the trade deadline last week, which was Kirk Cousins to the Vikings.

If you forget, Kirk Cousins is a veteran quarterback in the NFL.

He returned to his old team, the Vikings, in a, a big bombshell trade, and he played his first game with the team.

On Sunday.

Um, turns out he was everything the Vikings needed and more in Minnesota's win over the Packers.

The Vikings' defense is the best in the NFL right now, but their offense was really struggling.

They had a ton of really good options, uh, but their quarterback situation was less than ideal.

Cousins comes in, he knows all these guys.

He knows his coach Kevin.

O'Connell, and he positively delivers.

They looked amazing.

Um, he looked great.

He threw for 2 touchdowns and 207 passing yards.

And for anybody that might look at that number and be like, that doesn't mean anything to me.

Is that good or bad?

Um, for context, typically, the higher the passing yards number, um, the better.

You want your quarterback to throw for as many yards as possible.

Um, so that was a pretty, pretty solid outcome there, and Minnesota handily defeated Green Bay.

Um, and Cousins was quite emotional after the game.

Here's what he had to say, speaking to an ESPN reporter, Lindsey Thierry on the field.

And then we'll play a clip of that there.

I linked that out.

OK, and then meanwhile, in Vegas, Fernando Mendoza, rookie, had his first NFL start.

Vegas did lose the game 21 to 13, and Mendoza did run in the only touchdown of the game that the Raiders had, but the performance was overall still just a bit mid.

Um, Eva Gyam, one of our NFL writers, she graded Mendoza a C for his first NFL start.

Um, he was sacked 6 times, he couldn't really get the offense going, but in his defense, and as Ava pointed out, this is pretty par for the course, um, for someone in his position for an NFL rookie, um, it's particularly a former first round pick, you know, making their, um, first start in the league, and he was also up against the Seahawks, who are the defending Super Bowl champions.

So it was a pretty difficult, um, opponent, to be honest, for him.

This is what Ava had to say, if you're curious a little bit more about some of the context there.

Um, 6 of the past 8 number 1 picks have also lost their first starts, with 4 of them also scoring fewer than 14 points.

Mendoza threw for more yards than Cam Ward, 112 yards, and Caleb Williams, 93 yards, did in their first starts, while coming just 3 yards short of Bryce Young, who threw for 146 passing yards in his first NFL start.

So that's kind of the big storyline there.

Outside of that, and we'll touch on this super quickly, um, the other need to knows here pertain to injuries.

The Lions and the Patriots played in Munich on Sunday, and there were actually two consequential injuries on the same play.

So, Drake May, the New England quarterback, he suffered what is believed to be a broken ankle after a sack from Lions defensive end, Aiden Hutchinson.

We don't know what's going on with May right now, but it could be a season-ending injury, which would be really bad news for the Patriots.

Um, they're just kind of having a middling season after making it to the Super Bowl last year.

Um, and for context there, obviously, that was still impressive, but people were really up in arms then and saying that the Patriots had a super easy schedule last year, so.

The football gods are maybe writinging things out right now, I don't know.

Obviously though, speedy recovery to Drake May.

Um, and then also, crazy enough, Hutchinson was injured on that same play.

He is the one who sacked Drake May, um.

And he is believed to have torn his ACL while he was celebrating the sack, um, and he is going to be out for the season, which is really tough for the Lions.

Their defense is quite banged up right now.

Um, if you remember Jack Campbell, who is a linebacker for the Lions, he was actually carted off the field, I want to say 2 weeks ago.

It might have been last week, uh, but he had a scary, scary neck injury.

He's doing a lot better.

Um, he's regaining a lot of movement in his body.

He's gonna be OK, but obviously not gonna play again this season.

Um, so, yeah, we're just wishing a speedy recovery to everybody involved there, um, at the Lions and particularly Aiden Hutchinson.

He's a big star, so you hate to see it.

Those are kind of the, the big need to knows from the NFL.

And now I do kind of want to turn our attention towards something that Aaliyah's gonna be our shepherd here for because she, I, I saw you were at an event as well this weekend, uh, the WNBA draft lottery.

Yes, the WNBA draft lottery happened this past weekend.

It was a big moment, obviously, for those of you who do not know what the draft lottery is, because I did see some confusion and there was a lot of confusion surrounding it.

But it is essentially the lottery that decides the 1st 7 picks in the WNBA draft that will be happening next year.

So, no teams are not selecting anybody.

This is not the draft.

This is just the selection of the order, you know, the number 1 pick, of course, in any draft is a highly coveted position.

Every team wants it, no matter, you know, what sport you're in.

So, this upcoming draft lottery, the top two teams , uh, again, the NFL draft works.

You tell me if it's similar, but at least in the WNBA, the draft lottery, it's like a game of bingo.

There are 14 balls put into a lottery machine, and they will then select 4 balls, and one of those 4 balls each have numbers on them, and one of those numbers will, will make a connect, make a combination, and one of those teams will be holding that combination.

So it was genuinely up in the air, you know, who was gonna be getting this first pick, whether it was gonna be Toronto or Houston or it was gonna be one of the sleeper teams.

There were 6 teams, um, who had the chance, who were a part of the draft lottery, um, and the LA Sparks ended up getting 2 picks because they traded with Phoenix for one of those picks as well for Kelsey Plum.

So.

It was kind of intense.

It was kind of crazy.

I was at the Houston Comets watch party out here in Houston.

Uh, we were, Cynthia Cooper was here, former Houston Comet player, uh, Sonaya Rivers.

I will also address this.

There was a lot of confusion, and I think there still is a lot of confusion as to what the Houston Comets are because I have seen a little bit confusion because obviously like they're players and people are like, oh well, if this is a new team, how are there players on this team?

The Houston Commons aren't necessarily an expansion team in the way that like the Golden State Valkyries or Toronto Tempo or the Portland Fire have been expansion teams.

They're quite literally the relocated and renamed Connecticut Sun.

Yes.

So, Connecticut Suns team are the Houston Comets.

So that is why Senaya Rivers, Aliyah Edwards, and, you know, all those Connecticut Sun players, you're seeing them post and represent the Houston Comets.

They are now Houston Comets players.

It's the same thing.

Obviously, again , trades can happen, things can happen, you know.

During the offseason, obviously this draft lottery that can change that team and change what that team looks like.

Obviously they have players to trade with, but this is not building from zero at all.

There, there is, um, this is an established team.

Even the social media team from Connecticut is moving to Houston.

Like this is just a relocation.

Oh wow, yeah, I didn't actually realize that piece of it.

Yeah , and for anybody that doesn't know, again, the Connecticut Sun were a WNBA team in Connecticut.

Um, sort of like New England representation there, and they, after this season, they are relocating and becoming the Houston Comets, which is something that happens a lot, obviously in sports.

Like you have the San Diego Chargers becoming the Los Angeles Chargers, you have, um, the Seattle Supersonics becoming the Oakland Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA.

So these kinds of things happen a lot, um, but that is what Aaliyah is referencing, if you weren't aware of the Connecticut Sun.

Yeah, so there were 6 teams again who are represented in this draft lottery, and let me go through what each team got.

It wasn't crazy unpredictable until the 1st 2, but number 7, the LA Sparks got 6 and 7 again from that trade I just recently mentioned with the Phoenix Mercury.

Portland Fire got number 5, the Seattle Storm got number 4, and the Washington Mystics got number 3, Houston Comets number 2, and Toronto Tempo came out on top with the number 1 pick in the 2027 WNBA draft, which again, considering they did have even odds, you know, with Houston.

It's not surprising, but obviously as a Houston Comets fan who was at the Houston Comets watch party, you could not have told a single soul in that building that the Houston Comets were not about to get the first pick.

Like everybody had their cameras out.

We were all super, super ready, and then all of a sudden they're like, with the #2 pick, Houston, and we're like, Oh, which I just want to also make note of the fact that this upcoming draft class is so incredibly good that the #2 pick.

Just as good as the #1 pick.

Honestly, like if you even look in like the last, uh, WNBA draft, #2 was Olivia Miles.

I think she made history by becoming, you know, she truly made a name for herself in this WNBA season.

So it doesn't really matter where a player is at.

A #2 pick is still very good.

And again, this is just such an amazing draft class.

But of course, people are, you know, making predictions as to who's gonna be number 1 in the draft.

Number one, likely, you know, the conversation, of course, that everybody's talking about is Juju Watkins out of USC.

I think that her name to me has kind of transcended women's basketball.

I think she's kind of one of those like cultural icons.

I feel like that we see and that we've seen in recent years with a lot of number one picks Azie Fudd, Paige Beckers, Caitlin Clark, like a lot of these players like.

are very well known and like their names truly is like known even outside of their school or, you know, the women's basketball space.

Juju Watkins obviously is a tricky one because she does have a 5th year, considering she was injured last year.

So, will she even declare for the draft is kind of up in the air.

I feel like she will, and if she does, I don't see any team passing up Juju Watkins.

Um, but up there also on that list is Madison Booker from Texas.

If you don't know her, you will, you absolutely will.

Definitely get ahead of that, and Hannah Hidalgo out of Notre Dame.

Those are some major names and those are pretty set as of right now to be the.

Top 3 in the WNBA draft.

Obviously, the order in which they go is dependent on how this college season goes.

Um, but I think USC is playing incredibly.

Juju Watkins, again, just came back from injury.

She's playing super, super well.

So if she is in that draft, I can already tell you right now she's gonna be going #1.

Yeah, if you're looking to, if you find yourself like seeing men's and women's college basketball on and you're kind of wondering like, OK, you know, yeah, who should I keep an eye out for?

Um, again, there's a ton of names and we will certainly get into all of them as we, you know , as the year goes on.

But for starters, those are three excellent players to keep your eye on.

And so, watching Texas, Notre Dame, USC.

Um, LSU is always, you know, like that is the kind of, um, that's a good place to start, for lack of a better phrase, for sure.

But yeah, I just the, the draft lottery again went incredible.

I think Toronto is great.

Can I personally envision Juju Watkins in Toronto?

I don't know.

I'm like, are you like a big Drake fan?

I'm like, I'm trying to figure, obviously, you know, maybe call this maybe my ignorance, but I'm like, what's up there?

I know I've never been.

I've never been either.

I have no idea.

I'm like, I know Drake and I know like the CN Tower from the Drake song.

And I think that's like my, that's the extent of my knowledge of Toronto.

So I think for sure, let's put it on the bucket list.

Gotta get out to a game.

And you know, see what Toronto Temple.

Yeah, no, totally.

And again, for some context there too, so the Toronto Temple Tempo, excuse me, and um the Portland Fire, they are expansion teams.

Uh, they just had their first seasons in the WNBA as well.

So, obviously getting a player like Juju Watkins that could is, is a generational talent, um.

It's huge, right, for a team that's in its nascent era.

Um, but again, it, it does kind of, I don't know, it, Toronto's obviously not that far.

Like, it's like, OK, am I flying to California?

Am I going to New York?

Like, am I going to Toronto?

It's like kind of all the same, but it it would feel weird to be like, oh, she's, she's out of the country.

Right.

Like she's going out of the country.

Like I'm kind of obsessed with that.

I think that that's gonna be so interesting.

Obviously, again, selfishly, I wanted her out here in Houston, you know, where I was gonna be at, but I definitely want to get out to a Toronto Temple game, and I think Juju Watkins, how do you like purple?

Like, I'm excited.

I'm excited.

No, totally.

I know, yeah, you're gonna have to get out to a game.

I would love to go to one as well.

Um, we'll, we'll see what's up.

We'll have them.

Show us, show us the, the, what Toronto has to offer.

Um, moving on, I also just quickly wanted to touch, since we've been talking a lot about this.

I wanted to quickly touch on the NWSL playoffs.

Semifinals were this weekend and the championship is locked.

So as an update, the KC Current defeated Gotham.

Um, they did not play at Red Bull Stadium, if you remember, um, the The stadium, the pitch was a mess just because it's overworked and the Gotham are not the primary tenant there, and the state of the pitch was, was an issue.

Um, so they played at a much smaller stadium, which was a bummer for all the season ticket holders and just like kind of a bummer for everybody involved because, of course, like, there was a lot of hype and anybody that wants to go see these incredible women play, you get to do that.

Um, so that was, yeah, a bit of a bummer, and, you know, Gotham were the number one seed, so you would want them to have that home field advantage that they earned.

They didn't totally right, get that.

They weren't playing at their own home fields.

Um, but the Casey Curate, who are fabulous, wonderful, and very cool.

In fact, they're the only team that owns their stadium.

They have their own stadium in Kansas City, so they don't have to worry about scheduling issues, um, moving around for stuff, they can keep the pitch clean and maintained, um, and they do fabulously there, OK?

Mind you, um, tons of fans.

So, it's again, a really cool uh case study and obvious example of what, again, what happens when you invest in women's teams in women's sports.

Um, but anyway, they're moving on to the final and the Washington Spirits, who, if you recall, they have Trinity Rodman.

They will be meeting the Casey Current in the final and that is happening November 21st.

Um, this will be the Spirit's 3rd.

NWSL final in a row, but they lost both of the last two, so they will be looking to, uh, 3rd time's a charm.

They'll be looking to see if they can take it home this time.

And I don't know who I'm rooting for yet .

I'm trying to decide.

Aiyah, do you have like a team that I mean you're leaning?

Oh, it's probably KC of course I gotta go KC.

I mean, as your resident KC girl, also a little callback to the last episode.

Uh, I don't know if you mentioned this, but the Casey Current are actually co-owned by Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes is a huge, huge, huge, huge person at the face of, you know, the NWSL in Kansas City, and, you know, kind of bringing the Casey Current in that stadium there.

I actually moved.

Moved out of Kansas City the year they built that stadium, and I remember being like, how am I leaving this?

Like this is insane.

It was incredible, super amazing for this city.

Um, so yeah, shout out Mahomes, shout out Brittany Mahomes.

She's actually a former soccer player, so she's very, very close and very connected to the soccer world.

But of course, you know, I got to root for Kansas City.

I mean, seeing my city on a scale like this, we don't have many professional sports, OK?

We have the Chiefs and we have the current.

And I mean and the Royals and you know whatever who cares, but we have the current, we have the current who are winning right now and I think that that is something that is super, super incredible, so amazing to see, um, so of course I'll be rooting for them.

I know a lot of people again , I'm, I love Trinity Rodman so much.

The Washington spirit are, you know, incredible, and it's hard to root against her, but I think it's one of those particular moments where She is playing the one team that I will be rooting for, unfortunately.

Sorry, Trinity, I gotta go Kansas.

It makes sense.

It makes sense.

You got to root for the hometown team.

I think I'm probably leaning toward Casey as well just because I think, um, the, it's like I want the spirit to finally get it.

They're so close.

Like that's got to be so frustrating, but at the same time that I, I guess I don't know if the current art would be viewed as the underdog in that scenario, but, um, I'm in my heart, it's seeming like that's how it might be, so I have to root for them.

I, I feel like that's where I'm leaving.

Yeah.

Give it to them.

Give it to the Midwest.

Moving to our next section of the court where we discuss the pop culture news that happened, you guessed it, off the court.

Aaliyah, we had perhaps one of the greatest, uh, pieces of news happen to us and to this podcast.

Um, on Friday, whenever it was revealed that Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman is going to be The Bachelor on the 30th season of ABC's The Bachelor premiering March 21st.

I'm freaking out about this.

This, this is crazy.

I saw this news and I was like, oh, like, cause, you know, AI is so rampant.

I was like, this obviously is AI.

There's just no way that this is true.

And then to find out that it actually is true.

Speechless, genuinely speechless.

This will be the first season of The Bachelor that I watch, and I, I like used to watch it.

I used to be like way more into it, um, and we'll touch on that a little a little bit because of another piece of news that we're gonna talk about, but , um, I have not watched.

I have really not partaken, I like you said, exactly, I will be tuning in, um.

Feels like a great guy to bring the franchise back, if you remember, like, they have been on a little bit of a hiatus, um, for like the past two years, just, I think, like, figuring out the direction they wanted to go with the franchise cause things were kind of like falling apart.

And Sam seems like a good pick to be the guy.

So let's fill you in if you're a little bit like unfamiliar with him, his background.

So, Hartman is 27 years old.

He is from Charlotte, North Carolina, which hilariously, I was doing like a deep dive on um his Instagram and we'll talk a little bit about this cause I was just like trying to get his vibe, you know, read the captions, like see, see old pics, that kind of thing.

And all the way back it's like the images are like liked by Renee Rapp and I was like, oh my God, was she in here like creeping and then I remembered that she's from North Carolina too, and I'm like, maybe they know one another or like connection.

It might be, it might be.

Oh, that's because I mean, North Carolina, it's not that small.

I think she's like did they.

She might be from Charlotte, yeah, yeah.

But I was just like, I loved that.

I was like, wait, and then I like put two and two together and I was like, OK, maybe they like know one another.

They're like families know each other or like, I don't know , maybe she just started following him because he is a good football player.

I don't know.

It doesn't sound like her, but oh, I'm so obsessed with that.

Thank you for bringing that to my attention.

I know, I know you'd love that.

Um, OK, so he's 27, he's from Charlotte, North Carolina.

He was an undrafted free agent in 2024, which is just to say he was not taken by any team during the actual draft, but he still signed with the team after the fact.

And he is currently um on the commander's practice squad.

Um, in college, he played 4 seasons at Wake Forest, which also happens to be the alma mater of Bachelor alums Tyler Cameron and Matt James , for what it's worth.

Um, and then he played 1 season at Notre Dame, where he had a pretty incredible year.

He set some, some records during his time at Notre Dame, so he's kind of like a little bit of a legend for the Irish, um, in terms of what he's looking for.

In a partner, he said, competitiveness and somebody that I want to be able to chase, not chase in a way that you haven't texted me back in a week, but chase in a way that they have a drive for something and motivates me to wake up every day to chase them.

Um, yeah, so kind of cute.

Uh, what does that mean?

Maybe I'm missing something.

What does that mean?

I'm like it's cute, but then I'm thinking I'm like wake up every day to chase them.

I'm just like picturing a game of tag every morning whenever he wakes up, right?

I'm like, hey, he wants maybe like talking like motive motivation like.

I don't know what that means.

I know, I don't, it's kind of word salad TBH, um, if we're being honest with ourselves, but maybe he means like keeping the spark alive or something like, OK, yeah, yeah, we're gonna give you the benefit of the doubt, Sam.

We're gonna say keep the spark alive.

Um, and his teammates seem to be pretty supportive of this.

I'm not sure if you saw, but like Jaden Daniels reposted the announcement, that's the commander's quarterback, um, which is just so fun.

It seems like people are responding really well to the casting.

Um, I feel like I've just seen a lot of positive sentiment on social media.

I think people are like, oh, I haven't watched exactly like what you said, like, I haven't watched, I don't watch, but I will be tuning into this.

Um, yeah, is that kind of like the vibe that you've been seeing as well?

Yeah, for sure.

I mean, I think it's no surprise, no shock to anybody that Sam Hartman is incredibly attractive, and that's just like I think that that's just, that's just the facts, um, and so for him to not only be An NFL player and also on The Bachelor.

Like, I mean, it's like Christmas.

Like, like it's, it's almost like, have you seen that Will Smith meme where he's like looking like every which way?

Like it's just like, there's so much, like there's so many different layers to this.

I'm so excited, um, about this entire thing.

I do think, and I know you just mentioned this, but I think it's kind of.

Something like this Wake Forest connection like Wake Forest to the bachelor pipeline, it's kind of crazy.

It's kind of insane and I find that very fascinating and I'm like, do we need to start looking at like Wake Forest rosters, football rosters to know who's gonna be our future bachelors like.

Ladies, is this like the next way to find men?

Wake Forest Football rosters?

Stop.

It's like throw away Hinge, throw away Bumble.

Like we don't need any apps anymore.

Like just go look .

Wake Forest Athletics.

Yes, Wake Forest Athletics football rosters.

Because 3, I like, like that's like a very crazy stat to me.

It is, it's, you're so right to all come from there, um, but yeah, no, I'm again super excited.

I've never seen The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

That's one thing you'll learn about me is that I'm not a huge reality TV watcher.

Um, I mainly like I try so hard and I watch episodes here and there and I see clips 24/7, but I think sitting down and watching reality TV is just never, it's never hit for me.

Um, but I have, like, I, with that being said, my exceptions are Survivor and Love Island.

So I will watch both of those things, absolutely.

But The Bachelor, I'm very excited to watch, um, and obviously with, you know, Sam Hartman there, I think it'll be great.

It'll be super fun.

And I think people are gonna really love him and I think we're about to see a generational amount of edits made on TikTok about this man, about this man.

Yes, oh, I cannot wait for that.

It's, um, something too, if you're curious curious about this as far as NFL representation goes on the batch, at the very least, I didn't do a crazy amount of digging, but you have Colton Underwood, who he was a bachelor guy, he had a brief stint in the NFL, um, Jordan Rodgers, who at the very least like courted some NFL teams, that's the younger brother of Aaron Rodgers, and we're gonna actually touch on him again.

Uh, coming up here, and then also Clayton, I have never said this guy's last name out loud.

Clayton Eckard, Eckhart.

I did not watch his season.

Um, they lost me there.

He does a lot of dancing on Instagram if you're unfamiliar.

He also dabbled in the league, but it, it does seem like Hartman is probably like the most accomplished.

Like, he's on, he's signed with the team, he's, he he albeit on the practice squad, like he is.

In the NFL, um, I also did, like I said, some additional digging on his Instagram cause I wanted to just go back kind of far away and see, you know, what we have here, and I just have to say, like, this man literally looks like Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You.

He has like movie star good looks, and it's sorry, Sam, I'm, I'm objectifying you, um, but you are the bachelor , so I feel like it's OK.

Uh, he also seems pretty normal, like, from what I can tell, like, His captions are kind of goofy.

Um, like, they're very athlete captions, but they have a level of, uh, like humor to them.

Like, they're not too cool, they're not too suave or anything.

I will note, I'm not sure if you saw this headline yesterday.

I was LOLing, my co-worker Carl sent it to me.

Um, this TMZ article came out and this ex of Sam's told TMZ that she dated him for 7 months and she would joke that he had the personality of asparagus in that, and, and by that she meant he's good for you, but he's not exactly the most exciting thing on the menu, um.

So Kind of like unfortunate.

I'm like, I don't really want him to be boring, but I guess of all the things that like an ex could come out and say, I'd rather him be boring than like a deep misogynist or like have, you know what I mean, like be absolutely terrible that he's good for you.

He's just, you know, maybe he's not toxic .

Obviously maybe not the most fun guy in the bunch, but like I think.

The Bachelor, I feel like is gonna bring out, it has to bring out some level of personality for sure, um, and I think to start your kind of shade for him with he's good for you.

Hey, yeah, could be worse, right, not too shady.

It's not too shady.

It's not too shady at all.

And I will say like the article was like kind of giving a promo in a way like they plugged this brand of hers and she is like a, a boxing model, um, and yeah, but she also did say that she's rooting for him, so there's like not bad blood there.

Like I don't think she looks at him and it's like, You, you know, you're my terrible toxic ex that, that I hate.

Um, there was another girl, another ex that came out, and she posted on TikTok.

Did you see that?

I did see that.

I did see that, and I was like, hey, we're just gonna pretend I didn't see this one .

That's how I feel too.

I was like, we're just gonna have to scroll past this real quick, but it was an ex who did call him toxic.

She did call him toxic.

She did call him toxic.

Um, she did kind of come for him a little bit, but that's just.

Yeah, we're gonna store that in the back and then once the season starts, we'll decide whether or not I feel like we want to engage.

Oh yeah, we can we can readdress it.

I, I'm wondering too, I'm like, she said it was a toxic relationship and I'm like two people can be toxic for each other, like bad for one another without being necessarily like toxic people.

Um, and that might be naive of me, but to your point about choosing not to address it, that's, I feel like how I'm gonna frame it in my brain for now.

And then, yeah, depending on how the season goes, we can, we can take a look back.

I mean, for me, like I want to go into this with as little, like, I guess context or just preconceived notions as I can.

Like I just want to see him watch and decide, you know, who he's best fitted with or, you know.

I guess that's how the bachelor works, right?

It's like a compatibility thing.

30 different women, right?

Yeah, 30 women, and he comes in and he like dates them all at the same time and then slowly but surely he like eliminates them week after week, um, until he's left with, you know, 2, and then he has to propose to one for real.

Yes, yes, exactly.

Standard, standard stuff.

And speaking of, so, I mentioned Jordan Rodgers earlier, and he is the younger brother of, um, Steelers quarterback Boo Aaron Rodgers.

They posted together, and I wanna say it was Friday.

If anything, it was after we recorded our episode on Thursday, so we did not get to address this, and this is a big deal for us.

A lot of reasons.

So, Jordan Rogers, if you are a Bachelor franchise fan, and this is back whenever I was way more active in my fandom, he was on the season with Jojo, I'm forgetting her last name.

Um, she was an iconic bachelorette.

She was one of my favorite.

Bachelorettes and he won, so they got engaged and they've been together ever since.

I actually love them as a couple.

Um, and it was known on the season that Jordan Rogers was Aaron Rodgers' brother, but Jordan mentions on the season that like, they, they went to hometowns, uh, far along in the process, they go meet each other's families.

Um, Jordan was like, Aaron's not gonna be there, we haven't really talked in a while.

He is, he essentially implied that they were like kind of estranged, um, and it wasn't like terrible bad talking about it.

He wasn't like, yeah, I'm like so pissed off at him and he's the worst or anything.

He was just like, our relationship is pretty distant, blah blah blah.

Well, apparently after that, Aaron, like, he did not like that, he did not take kindly to that characterization.

He does not like to be spoken about.

Aaron's very much like, His private life can only be talked about on his terms.

He'll take something public, but then if other people speculate on the thing that he has taken public, he's like, well, that's my private life.

He's just like a weird guy.

All to say he's been estranged from his family, his whole family, um, for many years now.

Before the season started, he posted on Instagram with his other brother and his two parents, and that was like a big moment in NFL world.

Everybody was like, oh, this is actually, this is quite beautiful, we like know about this estrangement that Aaron has with his family, looks like they've reunited.

That's like so wonderful.

Um, at the time, he did not include Jordan in the Instagram, but it does sound like he did reconcile with Jordan around that same time, and then, Just posted about it over the weekend because Jordan does some like, uh, broadcasting work, and I believe he was in Pittsburgh to call um the Pitt game.

I cannot remember who they were playing.

I should probably know that.

But, um, yeah, they met up and Aaron posted like it was so good to see my younger brother do his thing at Accrasher Stadium, um, and yeah, this kind of warmed my heart a little bit.

I don't know, I was, I was happy for them, right?

Like it was kind of nice.

That is so, so, so sweet.

And it's like Sometimes, every so often, again, yeah, Aaron Rodgers, I'm like, He's complicated guy, complicated feelings about that guy, for sure, but I was happy for him in this moment, and I'm happy for Jordan Rodgers as well, because I'm sure that um that meant a lot to him, and by extension, I'm happy for Jojo, my girl.

Um, yeah, so check them out if you haven't already and go look at the picture, it's a cute picture.

I want to pivot now to something that Aaliyah is going to be our expert on.

If you haven't heard of this new Netflix show that is like crashing the charts, it's called The Body, and there is a really wonderful Hollywood connection, um, and NFL connection in this show.

So Aaliyah, can you walk us through what's, what's going on here and about the show and everything?

Absolutely.

So the body, um, as Bridget just mentioned, is taking over.

OK?

Everybody's watching this show.

If you haven't seen it, definitely go check it out.

But obviously without any spoilers, one of the characters in the show, he plays the priest, is played by, no, I wanna make sure I get his name right.

Namdi Assamu.

Namdi Asamwa, when I first saw him, I personally knew this, uh, which we'll get into later, how I kind of discovered this, but this is Kerry Washington's husband.

This is the.

NFL to, well, I think what I forgot to mention , he's also a former NFL player and what I posted a video kind of breaking this down on my social media and a lot of comments in a lot of people, a lot of men specifically in my comments were telling me that like he's barely an like he's mainly an NFL player.

They're like everybody in the NFL knows him because he was that good.

Like he was that good.

He was an NFL, uh, cornerback.

He was drafted in 2003, so not to show my age, but that was before I was born.

My sweet summer child.

He was drafted in 2003 by the Oakland Raiders, as we were talking about, you know, teams kind of moving around.

Oakland Raiders aren't even a team anymore.

Um, but yeah, he was drafted to the Oakland Raiders.

He was there for around 8 years.

He then played for the San Francisco 49ers.

He played for the Eagles, and there he was highly regarded as like the best cornerback in the NFL.

Not only that, like he was, The Raiders actually made him the highest paid defensive back in NFL history at the time.

That was back in 2009.

So like this is a like incredible player.

Yeah, this is like a good guy, like a good athlete, like, like incredible, incredible, incredible athlete.

He was drafted out of UCLA, I believe, like incredible, incredible, um.

Defensive back, uh, in the NFL .

And then he retired in 2013 and that's the same year that him and Kerry Washington got married and he then started acting, even though he did make his official acting debut, he made like a special guest appearance on this TV show called The Game, if you've seen that.

It was, it's a, it's a really good show actually.

Fetdie, I would highly recommend it, but he made his acting debut in there, in that, uh, show.

But then from there he started doing more, you know, post-retirement, he started doing more.

Like lengthy feature films.

He did a lot of production.

Um, if you've heard of the movie Harriet, he produced that movie.

Um, like he's done a lot and his like accolades are massive.

He also has I think very interestingly, he's truly committed his life to social justice reform.

So a lot of the movies that he makes are, you know, in par with that and like social justice and, you know, wrongful convictions and criminal justice reform and that's kind of like the style of movie that he likes to.

Produce and direct and , you know, be a part of.

But of course, the Body, which just came out on Netflix, everybody's watching it.

It's a whole set of new eyes, um, and people are really fawning over him because another, he's also really attractive.

I mean, I don't know what it is.

We got a lot of attractive men, um, right now that everybody's, you know, kind of got their eye on.

You got Sam Hartman, you got Namdi, but he, you know, he looks incredible.

So people like were making edits of him and I was like, I hope you guys know that that's Kerry Washington's husband, um, because he's also in this movie called Sylvie's Love.

If anybody here loves a really good like romance, a little bit more emotional, but like romance movie, that is a movie I would highly recommend, Sylvie's Love, one of my favorite movies.

And I remember watching that like a few years ago, and I was obsessed.

Um, yeah, yeah, him and Kerry Washington, they share a few kids, and I think the most interesting thing and why this is kind of something that people are surprised about is obviously Kerry Washington, AKA Olivia Pope from Scandal, is very known for her very close and tight-knit relationship with her Scandal co-star Tony Goldwyn, AKA President Fitz, um.

So I think there's always just been like the running joke on the internet that you know Kerrie's husband is the strongest man on earth, a title truly deemed to him like by just so many people like that's the strongest man on earth, you know, like Kerry Washington's husband, you know, but it's always been Kerry Washington's husband, no face really like behind that to a lot of people, um, and while a lot of people did know that, I think a larger amount of people are kind of figuring, putting the two connections together, but yeah, this is Kerry Washington's husband, um.

It's kind of incredible.

It's kind of like really, really, a really cool connection, obviously, that like NFL to.

All the amazing things that he's doing , uh, pipeline, and then also, of course, the Kerry Washington of it all.

Yes , oh my God, thank you for laying that out.

Like, have you watched the show yet?

I feel like it's OK if you haven't because you obviously know, like, but I'm just curious, like, is the role big?

Like, is he in it a lot?

So I've seen the first episode and I think, yes, I think, yes, it's a pretty big role.

Like from what I'm gauging, obviously again, I haven't seen the entire show.

Admittedly, but.

I would say that it's a pretty big role.

Like my sister has seen the show and she called me about my video and she was like, oh my God, I had no idea, like freaking out.

So obviously he's somebody that like left a lasting, you know, impression on, you know, people who watch the show.

I have seen this little nickname that people are calling him, if you know, you know.

So I'm very interested to keep watching the show.

This is what we're saying.

I am ready to go watch.

I feel like I had no idea about it.

And then literally yesterday on my feed, I'm like scrolling on Twitter, you know, like looking stuff up for the pod, and I'm, I'm getting served so many like edits and stuff, and I was like, what is this?

So then I did some more digging and I was like, oh, I'm absolutely going to be watching this, and then you posted and I was like, OK, all of my worlds are colliding.

Right now, um, we need to discuss this.

I also just love whenever NFL players act.

Like, I, I honestly eat it up.

I love whenever they're in commercials.

I love whenever they have like acting careers.

Like I love watching Marshawn Lynch in a movie.

I love it.

Yeah, I mean, we just talked about, you know, Jalen Brunson on, you know, Law and Order SVU, and I think one thing I will note about Namdi is like.

He's a really good actor.

Like I think that that's like the other like element to it where it's like how much talent can one person have and then on top of that you're also married to Kerry Washington.

That's like that's an iconic life.

That that's a very iconic life, um, but he's like an incredible actor.

Like he is the type of actor like you wouldn't think, oh, he's, you know, NFL player or, you know, he did any of that.

And again, like it's not like he was just any regular NFL player.

He was like.

One of the best NFL players, so I think that that's really, really cool, and I think.

That's just, I don't know, I, I'm just incredibly impressed and I'm surprised at how, I guess, underrated I feel like he's kind of been and, you know, considering, you know, obviously like the talent and everything that he's done, but I'm excited and happy that, you know, everybody's kind of picking up on all this stuff now.

I'm sure Carrie, I don't know if she's happy or if she isn't.

I'm gonna assume that she is.

Yeah, I have to think that a queen like that.

She's, she has to be, she has to be excited for sure, for sure, and I know she's recently like discussed, you know, because obviously she's kept her relationship, you know, moderately private, um, but she recently discussed that she never did it intentionally, you know, and anything like that just for anybody who Thinks that there's any level of like disrespect when it comes to, you know, obviously like.

The scandal of it all, right, right.

The, the literal and figurative scandal of it all, which this is something I know what you're talking about, but I, I've, I've never watched Scandal.

I know, I know.

One of my best friends, Megan, she's so mad at me all the time.

She's like, Bridget, sit your ass down and watch Scandal.

I'm not even being dramatic, like, and I'm, and I'm promise you I'm not being dramatic.

Anybody who's seen this show will tell you I'm not like.

The best show ever made.

Like that is the best show ever made and everything about it.

And then of course, like the way, you know, Carrie and Tony have continued to kind of play into their roles, the dynamic, the dynamic of like it's, and you'll understand it more obviously once you like there's so many layers to all of this stuff.

It's Kerry Washington is incredible.

I find myself, I find myself asking myself, you know, in moments of, you know, confusion or when I don't know what to do, like what would Olivia Pope do?

Like that's how, that is how iconic that show is, and that's how iconic, uh, Olivia Pope is.

Like, what would Olivia Pope do in this moment?

That is my genuine inspo in a less concerning way, of course, um, yeah, that's by far the best show.

In the world ever.

I absolutely need to do it.

I shows that came out whenever I was um in middle school and high school, I have like a A, what's the word, tenuous, I guess, like relationship with them because I feel like I watched some but not others.

I just like didn't really watch a lot of TV at that time, so I'm slowly going back and like and and jumping back into them.

Like, I did not watch Vampire Diaries live.

I watched Vampire Diaries like very recently.

OK, OK, so at least you've seen it, at least you've seen it.

It's great.

Yes, I'm caught up and I'm obsessed with it.

I love it down.

Um, but that scandal is also on that list, and here I am saying it into a microphone for my friend Megan, when she listens to this.

I am vowing to you once again to watch Scandal, and now Aaliyah will hold it to me or hold hold me to it as well.

Absolutely, and everybody who's listening to this as well.

This is, you've just made that vow to uh everybody now.

Yeah, yeah.

OK.

And finally, we're going to end with our section, Broad strokes.

These are things to know, little bits of news that happened that we didn't get to fully address in this episode.

Aaliyah, start us off.

Of course, the WNBA, more and more record, you know, movements happening.

The WNBA is set to play a record 50 game regular season in 2027.

Right now, the league plays 44 games, so these editions were a part of the recently negotiated CBA which, as a lot of you guys might know, was the huge renegotiated deal by players and the players union with the, um, commissioner and, you know, just like the business side of the WNBA, um, to ask for and demand better.

Just better.

Just better, like in all aspects, yeah, like I'm like, I was gonna say better pay, but, but I'm like just everything, everything really, really covered everything.

And one of those things was, of course, more games, a longer season.

Um, so the next season is expected to start on May 7th and we'll probably wrap up around October 24th.

So, of course, this is a very, very good thing.

A lot of us are extremely excited.

Um, only thing to note is that the season is not only getting longer, so the rest and recovery, of course, is gonna be even more.

Important going forward for players and I also hope that this kind of opens the door for more roster spots on teams and you know just like more growth in the WNBA I think we've just consistently seen just so much growth in every aspect.

I mean.

There are more roster teams, you know, that were roster spots that were negotiated in the CBA.

There are more, yeah, players getting access to the WNBA.

There's more pay for players.

There are more teams joining the league.

Like, it's just more, more, more, more, more, and I think that this is so incredible.

The growth of the league is so.

It was so great to witness, but I'm super excited for a 50-game regular season , and I do think, I'm just gonna say this right now for any WNBA team, if you think that your team has a chance to be in the WNBA playoffs, organize now if you do not have a large stadium to make sure that we have space for that because again, the the, uh , season is getting longer, so it's gonna bleed more into the NBA season.

And we cannot have more of this collision, OK?

I'm telling you right now I'm hoping obviously this is obviously or what happened this year is going to kind of wake up a lot of teams and make sure that everybody has their eggs in a basket, but just wanna throw that out there real quick because this is like we're gonna continue these two leagues are gonna have to continue to coexist and.

You know, we need proper treatment and priority for the women's basketball teams as well.

Absolutely.

It's a, it's a great thing on it's, not even on its face, at its core.

It's an amazing thing.

It means there's going to be more money in the league.

There's going to be more deals with media rights, which in turn, you know, trickles down to players.

It's a fabulous thing.

Um.

And it's it's not a bad thing to, I think, ask players to play more games.

Again, it means that we as a society are tuning in and caring a lot more about these teams and these sports.

Um, yeah, it's just obviously, you know, if you're adding 6 games to the schedule, it means that players will just need to take a little, be mindful of their bodies, really, is, you know, what we're getting at too.

Um, that's a big thing in the NBA.

It's their season's 82 games.

Um.

And we see a lot of injuries and a lot of issues there and it's like, how are we going to mitigate that?

So, obviously, we don't want that to happen to the women's game as well, but we do want it to grow and expand.

So, it'll be really cool watching.

Us use those insights, I think gleaned from the men's game to make the women's game even better.

So that would be really awesome.

I'm super excited.

And I did want to quickly mention, if you missed this US men's national team, this is soccer, US men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino, he announced that he would be leaving the US men's national team and he is now going to coach Manchester United, who has had a very tough season.

They canned their coach, um, I think it was after 15 games, very , like, not too far into the season.

Um, this is just a bummer for the men's national team because Pochettino has really helped carry the men's national team to new heights.

Obviously, um, as we saw, you know, in the World Cup, we still struggle to compete globally, but the fact That the team was able to perform as it did on such a large stage, um, was a change for us and was a lot of growth.

So, it's a bummer to see him leave, um, but this is kind of what happens in coaching, you know, you get poached for a bigger opportunity.

Um, Mauricio was, was really, really sad about it, but that's the breaks.

This is, this is what goes on.

Um, so, Happy trails to him, and yeah, the men's national team will have to figure out what's going on at the helm of their team soon here.

Otherwise, that's really our show for you today.

I'm Bridget and I'm Aliyah, and this has been Sports Illustrated, the broadcast.

We'll see you Thursday for another super fun episode.

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Bye.