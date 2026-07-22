3M Open Kalshi Prediction Market: Can Anyone Catch Scottie Scheffler?

Another week, another strong showing on prediction markets for Scottie Scheffler. This time, Kalshi is strongly leaning into Scheffler to win the 3M Open by a wide margin.

Scheffler comes in as a strong 25% favorite at the time of writing on Kalshi’s PGA market, which is a massive +21.8% margin over Kurt Kitayama at 3.1%. Scheffler is the only player with a price over 5% to win. Trading $10 on Scheffler to win the 3M Open profits $26.53.

3M Open Winner - Kalshi

Scottie Scheffler 25%

Kurt Kitayama 3.1%

Maverick McNealy 2.9%

Hideki Matsuyama 2.7%

Tom Kim 2.7%

Can Scottie get back on track?

No doubt about it, Scottie Scheffler has had an outstanding season, with 15 top-25 finishes, including 10 in the top-5; however, just one win at The American Express to start the year.

This is his first time playing in the 3M Open and at TPC Twin Cities. He expressed his excitement to participate in the tournament for the first time in his career.

“I’m looking forward to playing the 3M Open for the first time. I’ve heard great things about the event, and I’m excited to get to Minnesota and compete at TPC Twin Cities.”

After missing the cut at the Genesis Open, Scottie followed that up with a T4 finish at the Open Championship last week, shooting -7.

This is also a much weaker field than what he’s previously faced with Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Jon Rahm all not playing.

Scheffler will need to get through the defending 3M Open winner in Kitayama, who shot -23 in last year's tournament. He’ll fit right in here as the course itself plays a par 71 and rewards elite iron play, which Scheffler has been lighting up in 2026. It also helps that his 4.66 birdie average also ranks first on the year.

While he's only had one win on the year, he's still the most complete player in the world. The question is, will he be able to add to that win count this week?

He’ll tee off on Thursday alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im for the first two rounds at 1:44 p.m. EST.

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