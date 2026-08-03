The rich get richer? Everything points to Aaron Donald returning from retirement this season. Donald currently sits with an 83% chance of playing in an NFL game this season on Kalshi’s NFL market.

Since the Los Angeles Rams traded for Myles Garrett on June 1st, Donald’s price of returning has surged 49 percentage points since opening at 34%. Fueling his price even more are the recent reports from Rams officials and NFL insiders.

Aaron Donald to play in an NFL game this season - Kalshi

Yes 83%

No 21%

At his current 82% price to return, a $25 trade profits $5.09. The market settles on whether he plays in any 2026-27 NFL game (preseason, regular season, or playoffs).

Pouring fuel on the fire

From training camp, head coach Sean McVay hinted at a Donald return but offered no clear timeline.

“Here's what I would tell you. There won't be any news on that front until we get back to Woodland Hills,” said McVay. “But I know this, things are going in the right direction and if there's an arrow, it's trending upwards. I think once we get back to Woodland Hills, we'll have a better idea of what that timeline looks like.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Donald is training as if he will play in 2026-27.

“The Rams’ legend is training now as if he’s going to play and has told people that if he thinks he can be himself on Sundays, he’ll go through with what would be a borderline unprecedented return to the NFL,” said Breer. “The Rams, for their part, haven’t pushed. They’ve told him they’d love to have him. But they want the decision to be the 35-year-old Donald’s and Donald’s alone. And they’ll be judicious in how they work him back in, should he return.”

Dream pairing

The Los Angeles Rams would want nothing more than to pair the reigning single-season sack leader in Garrett with a former single-season sack leader in Donald.

It would further strengthen the team's sack numbers. The Rams averaged the third most sacks per game in 2025 at 1.5 and the third highest QB sack percentage 3.98%.

The LA Rams return to game action on August 15th on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs for their first preseason game.

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