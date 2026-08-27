AL Cy Young Prediction Market: Cam Schlittler Remains Favorite Over Dylan Cease, Sonny Gray

Booming in the Bronx. Cam Schlittler leads Kalshi’s AL Cy Young market over Cease and Gray. Schlittler has a 63% price to win the Cy Young this season.

Schlittler’s 63% is a 27% advantage over Cease and 61% over Gray. Kalshi prices only these three above 1%. A $10 trade on Schlittler winning the Cy Young profits $5.70.

AL Cy Young winner - Kalshi

Cam Schlittler 57%

Dylan Cease 32%

Sonny Gray 2%

Continued dominance

Schlittler has dominated for most of the season. In return, his 2% preseason Cy Young price has rapidly grown. So much so that he even had a near-40% lead over the rest of the field back in May.

He’s putting up top-10 numbers across the board with a 2.16 ERA (2nd), 193 strikeouts (6th), 0.96 WHIP (4th), and 11 strikeouts per nine innings (7th). He also has an 11-6 starting record, which is top-20.

With just nine series remaining for the New York Yankees this season, we could see Schlittler’s price continue to rise as the season winds down and the playoffs approach.

Where Cease and Gray stand

Of the two, Dylan Cease could continue chipping away at Schlittler’s lead. He stands with a 2.47 ERA (4th), 209 strikeouts (2nd), and 1.06 WHIP (9th). All numbers contend with Schlittler. While his 8-5 starting record is not ideal, he’s really turned things around since July, going 4-1.

He has all the momentum right now with a 1.00 ERA through July and a 2.16 ERA thus far in August, allowing just 26 total hits across 61 innings pitched.

As for Sonny Gray, he’s on the brink of falling to 1%. Holding him up are his league-leading 16-4 record and 10th-best ERA (2.82). Both his strikeout total (128) and WHIP (1.18) sit outside the top 25 in the league.

All three are in action throughout the weekend, with Schlittler and Gray potentially meeting up as the Yankees host the Boston Red Sox.

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