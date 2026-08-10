Anthony Richardson Trade Market Steady on Kalshi

All signs continue to point toward a trade of former 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson. Kalshi’s NFL trade market has remained firm on a potential move at 86%.

His Kalshi trade market has fluctuated plenty, dropping as low as 14% and rising as high as 94%. In total, his price has shifted 14 times over and under the 50% mark since opening.

Will Anthony Richardson get traded?

Yes 84%

No 59%

A $10 trade on Richardson being traded profits just $1.69. Kalshi grades the market on December 1st, 2026, on whether he is traded or not.

Trade talks on hold?

On February 26, 2026, Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts mutually agreed to move on from one another and seek a trade. However, several reports out of training camp are not in his favor.

Currently, Richardson is competing for the backup job behind Daniel Jones with 2026 sixth-round pick and former Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard. Several reports hint that neither has pulled ahead in the QB2 race. However, some reports note that Richardson has been the most inconsistent, especially under shotgun, where he’s struggled catching the snaps.

As far as trade talks are concerned, Richardson remains out of the loop on trade talks per the Indy Star, saying that he is not sure where they currently stand.

“I haven’t really talked to my agent about that recently, I haven’t really talked to anyone about that recently, so I’m not necessarily sure what’s going on with that.”

Vision concerns

Anthony Richardson suffered a freak injury last season when a resistance band snapped and fractured his orbital bone before the Colts Week 6 game. The Colts immediately placed Richardson on the injured reserve list, and he did not suit up the rest of the season. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, teams might have concerns with his vision after the injury.

"If he is going to be traded, or if he is going to be on another team after the Colts eventually cut him, the real question is, how well can he see?” Rapoport said. "Can he feel and see the rushers on either side? Can he see the receivers downfield? Where is his eyesight, and how healthy is he? These are some real questions that the Colts are going to have to answer, and Anthony Richardson is going to have to answer when he eventually gets a new team."

Richardson will be in action Thursday for the Colts' first preseason game against the New England Patriots. He and Leonard will split snaps in the game as the QB2 competition continues.

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