The Kalshi promo code VIP60 gives new users a $60 trading bonus after $25 in trades. A code is required, and Friday, November 27 is a great time to claim it. This offer beats the $25 bonus from most competing Kalshi promo codes by $10. Use it on Texas vs. Texas A&M tonight, then explore more prediction market promos .

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Texas vs. Texas A&M

No. 3 Texas (9-2, 6-2 SEC) visits Kyle Field to face Texas A&M (4-7, 1-7 SEC) at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. The rivalry game is the perfect first trade for the Kalshi promo code VIP60. Think of it as Trade 1 on the road to your $60 bonus.

The welcome offer is simple. You deposit at least $10, then complete at least $25 in qualifying trades. Once those trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus no matter if your trades win or lose.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

The offer is available in all states and Washington, D.C., except Utah, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan and Washington.

Registration and identity verification are required. Kalshi may ask for a government-issued ID and a selfie.

You must deposit at least $10.

You must complete $25 in trades within seven days of registering.

Your $60 bonus must be used within seven days of being credited. Unused credit expires.

Here is how the offer plays out with Texas vs. Texas A&M as your first trade. Say you put $25 on Texas to win at the current 79% price. If Texas wins, your trade pays out and Kalshi still credits your $60 bonus.

If Texas A&M pulls off the upset instead, your trade loses. You still receive the $60 bonus because the reward does not depend on the outcome of your qualifying trades. That bonus can then go toward other markets across sports, politics and culture.

Looking for another way to earn? Check out our guide to the Kalshi referral code to see how referrals work alongside the welcome offer.

Several storylines could shape your trade. Arch Manning comes off a sharp outing against Arkansas, going 21 of 25 for 287 yards and two touchdowns with a rushing score. Texas won last year's meeting 27-17, and Manning wants another rivalry win.

Texas A&M needs a spark after a 28-7 loss at Oklahoma, where a quarterback change did not fix the offense. Edge defender Colin Simmons has 10.5 sacks and will test the Aggies' protection all night. Texas will also play without safety Kobe Black, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Arkansas.

Texas vs. Texas A&M Kalshi Market Prices

Here are the current Kalshi prices for the 121st meeting between the rivals:

Moneyline: Texas 79% / Texas A&M 21%

Spread: Texas -10.5 (51%)

Total: 40.5 points (Over 52%)

Texas is a heavy favorite on the moneyline. The spread sits near a coin flip at 51%, which shows traders see a close call on the margin. The total of 40.5 leans slightly toward the Over at 52%.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for Texas vs. Texas A&M

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your bonus and trade on the Black Friday rivalry game before the 7:30 PM ET kickoff:

Create your account. Click a link on this page and register with your email, mobile number, address and Social Security number. Enter the code VIP60 during sign-up. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you will complete a quick KYC check. That may include a photo of your ID and a selfie. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I deposited a little extra so I could explore other markets beyond sports. Place your first trade. Open the Texas vs. Texas A&M market and pick a side on the moneyline, spread or total. Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days. Collect your bonus. After your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus. Use it within seven days on any available market.

I cleared my own bonus with a single $25 trade on a simple game outcome. Once it settled, the $60 landed in my account, and I used it to try markets I cannot find at traditional sportsbooks. Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



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