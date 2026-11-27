The Kalshi promo code VIP60 lets new users trade $25, get $60 on the Black Friday game between Denver and Pittsburgh. A code is required at sign-up. As of Friday, November 27, this beats the $25 bonus from most competing Kalshi promo codes by $10, or 140%. Check out more prediction market promos too.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Denver vs. Pittsburgh

I signed up with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 and found the process simple. You deposit at least $10, then complete $25 in qualifying trades. Kalshi credits your $60 bonus whether those trades win or lose.

The Black Friday matchup is a strong target for that first trade. Denver visits Pittsburgh at 3 PM ET at Acrisure Stadium, with the game streaming on Prime Video. Treat this game as trade 1 of your bonus window, since you must finish $25 in trades within seven days of registering.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

The code VIP60 is required during registration.

Kalshi accepts new users in all states and Washington, D.C., except Utah, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan and Washington.

Identity verification is required and may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete $25 in trades within seven days of registering.

Your $60 bonus must be used within seven days of being credited, or it expires.

Here is how the outcomes could play out. Say you put your $25 on Denver to win and the Broncos extend their winning streak to seven games. Your trade pays out, and you still get the $60 bonus. If Pittsburgh pulls the upset instead, you still get the $60 bonus, because the reward does not depend on the result.

This game offers plenty to trade on. Denver is 8-2 and has led at halftime in five of its six straight wins. Pittsburgh is unbeaten in four home games but is 1-4 when trailing at the break.

Mason Rudolph takes over at quarterback for Pittsburgh after the team replaced Aaron Rodgers this week. Rudolph won his final three regular-season starts in 2023 to help the Steelers reach the playoffs. Bo Nix leads a Denver offense that has scored at least 13 first-half points in five straight games.

The matchup features strengths on both sides. Pittsburgh owns the league's third-ranked rushing defense and seventh-ranked scoring defense, which makes life tougher for rookie Jonah Coleman after his 100-yard, three-touchdown game. Denver expects safety Brandon Jones back from a hamstring injury, while Pittsburgh is without edge rusher Alex Highsmith. Nick Herbig is available after practicing fully Thursday.

Want to share the offer with friends? Learn more about the Kalshi referral code program.

Kalshi Market Prices for Denver at Pittsburgh

Here are the current Kalshi prices for the Black Friday game, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: Denver 69% / Pittsburgh 31%

Spread: Denver -4.5 (51%)

Total: 37.5 points (Over 49%)

Kalshi prices reflect the market's implied probability for each outcome. Denver's 69% moneyline price shows traders favor the Broncos to win. The 37.5-point total suggests a defensive game, and the Over sits just below even at 49%.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for Denver vs. Pittsburgh

Follow these steps to claim your $60 bonus and place your first trade on the Black Friday game:

Register for a Kalshi account through the links on this page and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during sign-up. Verify your identity. Kalshi may ask for a photo of your government-issued ID, your date of birth and your address. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method, such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. Open the Denver at Pittsburgh market and make your first trade, whether that is the moneyline, the spread or the total. Complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registering to unlock your $60 bonus. Use your bonus within seven days of receiving it, because unused credit expires.

I cleared my own bonus with a single $25 trade on a game outcome, then used the bonus funds to explore other markets. Kalshi also offers contracts on politics and culture, so you can branch out after the game ends.

Still deciding where to trade? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.