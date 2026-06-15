Braves Rising in MLB World Series Prediction Market

The Atlanta Braves are putting the “hot” in Hotlanta with their recent surge on prediction markets to win the World Series. They’ve climinbed over 5% on both Kalshi and Polymarket.

2026 World Series Winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 29.5%

New York Yankees 14.3%

Atlanta Braves 11.6%

2026 World Series Winner - Polymarket

Los Angeles Dodgers 29%

New York Yankees 14%

Atlanta Braves 10.9%

At the time of writing, Atlanta is sitting with the third strongest chances at winning the World Series. Kalshi’s World Series market of 11.6% offers a $71.12 profit while the World Series market at Polymarket pays $79.29. Both are offered at a $10 risk.

Forcing respect on their market price

Dating back to early January, Atlanta’s trading price went from 3% on Kalshi and 1% on Polymarket to each above 10%. That surge stems from their 46-25 record, which is good for first place in the National League, sitting 1.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers and two ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers. 46 wins is the highest total among AL teams as well.

Their top-5 hitting and pitching stats forced the market’s hand. At bat, Atlanta is hitting .254, with 613 hits, 350 RBI, 359 runs, and 95 home runs. Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, and Michael Harris II pave the way as top-25 players in hits this season. Olson is fourth in home runs with 20 and seventh with 51 RBIs.

On the mound, Atlanta leads with an elite 3.29 ERA and is choking opponents with a .221 OBA. They’ve allowed just 515 hits and 74 home runs with four shutout wins. Chris Sale and Bryce Elder anchor the rotation. Sale has the fifth strongest ERA this year at 2.30, while Elder sits at a 3.15 ERA, which ranks top-20.

Can they compete with Shohei’s Dodgers?

As long as Atlanta stays healthy, their biggest threat in making it out of the NL is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are on a quest to complete the three-peat.

They met in a three-game series earlier in the year, where Atlanta dominated with a 2-1 advantage, thanks to a 15-7 run margin. Shohei Ohtani was kept in check throughout the series, going 2-12 with one RBI across all games. Los Angeles’s rotation was also torched to the tune of a 4.97 ERA.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $10 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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