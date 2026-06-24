Brazil Expected to Manhandle Scotland on Kalshi Prediction Market
The Tartan Army’s bagpipes may fall silent Wednesday as Kalshi heavily favors Brazil to win and clinch Group C. The market also expects a multi-goal win.
Brazil is the day’s second-strongest favorite on Kalshi’s World Cup lines at 75%. It trails Group C rival, Morocco, which has an 83% chance to defeat Haiti.
Scotland vs Brazil - Kalshi
- Moneyline: Brazil (75%) vs Scotland (10%), Draw (18%)
- Spread: Brazil -1.5 (51%)
- Total: 2.5 (Over 54%)
With Brazil’s 75% trading price, the value on a $10 trade is minimal at $3.09 while the same trade on Scotland offers $84 in profit. A draw pays $42.50 and $8.94 if Brazil covers -1.5 goals.
Momentum riding on Brazil
Brazil is proving why it ranks top-6 in FIFA’s standings. Following its 1-1 draw against Morocco in the opening match, it manhandled Haiti 3-0. Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior scored in both games. Brazil’s momentum began before the World Cup, winning both tune-up friendlies by an 8-3 margin.
Scotland sits at 1-0-1 after beating Haiti 1-0 and losing to Morocco 0-1. Scotland has not played its best soccer, even in the opening win. Haiti managed two shots on goal and held 54% possession. Another two shots on goal were allowed to Morocco with an even wider possession gap of 59% to 41%.
Looking ahead
This match carries huge stakes for both teams. A Brazil win would not only clinch Group C, but also place them against a favorable third-place team in the knockout round. A draw might even be enough to keep first and definitely second place.
This is essentially do-or-die for Scotland. A loss would make it difficult to move on with other matches holding their fate depending on the margin of loss to Brazil. A win here would boost the point total to six and confidently move them on and potentially even as second place in the group, depending on how Morocco vs Haiti unfolds. A draw would give them four points and likely secure one of the best third-place spots.
If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi, enter SIBONUS at sign-up — you only need a $1 deposit and $20 in trades to unlock your $10 bonus.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage. He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.Follow profeta_sammy