Brazil Expected to Manhandle Scotland on Kalshi Prediction Market

The Tartan Army’s bagpipes may fall silent Wednesday as Kalshi heavily favors Brazil to win and clinch Group C. The market also expects a multi-goal win.

Brazil is the day’s second-strongest favorite on Kalshi’s World Cup lines at 75%. It trails Group C rival, Morocco, which has an 83% chance to defeat Haiti.

Scotland vs Brazil - Kalshi

Moneyline: Brazil (75%) vs Scotland (10%), Draw (18%)

Spread: Brazil -1.5 (51%)

Total: 2.5 (Over 54%)

With Brazil’s 75% trading price, the value on a $10 trade is minimal at $3.09 while the same trade on Scotland offers $84 in profit. A draw pays $42.50 and $8.94 if Brazil covers -1.5 goals.

Momentum riding on Brazil

Brazil is proving why it ranks top-6 in FIFA’s standings. Following its 1-1 draw against Morocco in the opening match, it manhandled Haiti 3-0. Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior scored in both games. Brazil’s momentum began before the World Cup, winning both tune-up friendlies by an 8-3 margin.

Scotland sits at 1-0-1 after beating Haiti 1-0 and losing to Morocco 0-1. Scotland has not played its best soccer, even in the opening win. Haiti managed two shots on goal and held 54% possession. Another two shots on goal were allowed to Morocco with an even wider possession gap of 59% to 41%.

Looking ahead

This match carries huge stakes for both teams. A Brazil win would not only clinch Group C, but also place them against a favorable third-place team in the knockout round. A draw might even be enough to keep first and definitely second place.

This is essentially do-or-die for Scotland. A loss would make it difficult to move on with other matches holding their fate depending on the margin of loss to Brazil. A win here would boost the point total to six and confidently move them on and potentially even as second place in the group, depending on how Morocco vs Haiti unfolds. A draw would give them four points and likely secure one of the best third-place spots.

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