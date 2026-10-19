Brian Schottenheimer Coaches Fired Kalshi Market Trending Up After Cowboys Loss

After coming into the season with plenty of hype, things are trending way down for the Dallas Cowboys. The only thing trending up in Dallas is Brian Schottenheimer’s price of being fired this season on Kalshi’s NFL market.

Kalshi gives Schottenheimer a 28% chance of being fired before February and a 26% chance of becoming the next coach out. A $10 trade on Schottenheimer being fired by February profits $23.48 and $28.67 if he’s the next coach fired.

Will Brian Schottenheimer be fired before February? - Kalshi

Yes 28%

No 98%

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Trouble in Jerry’s World

Brian Schottenheimer’s tenure in Dallas is off to a slow start as he sits with a 9-13-1 record going into Week 7 and with several defensive problems that still need fixing. Last year, in Schottenheimer’s first season, Dallas finished with the worst defense in the league, allowing 30.1 points and 377 total yards per game. So far this season, the Cowboys defense is still bottom-10, allowing 26.5 points and the third-most yards per game at 382.5.

Dallas made several key defensive moves dating back to last season. Those include drafting Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence in the first round, trading for Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark last season, acquiring Joey Porter Jr. this season, and signing Rashan Gary, Dee Winters, and Cobie Durant as free agents. Despite the big additions, the defense has not improved.

The Cowboys came into this season with a 9.5 regular-season win total and are off to a 2-4 start

and are riding a two-game losing streak coming out of Week 6.

Schottenheimer’s case to stay

Despite the Cowboys' defensive struggles, Schottenheimer has done a good job on offense. Last season, the Cowboys were top-10 in points and yards per game and are headed down that route this season.

Rather than firing Schottenheimer, Jerry Jones could opt to look for a new defensive coordinator and move on from Christian Parker.

Since Dan Quinn’s tenure as DC from 2021-23 leading a top-10 unit, the Cowboys have had a new defensive coordinator in each of the last three seasons.

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