Bronny James's Next Team Odds On Kalshi Offer Interesting Surprise

Yes, NBA prediction markets are being offered on Bronny James’ next team. There is also a possible surprise atop the board with the Los Angeles Lakers holding firm at 64%, while all other teams sit below 20%

Bronny James’s Next Team Before October 23rd - Kalshi

Los Angeles Lakers 64%

Cleveland Cavaliers 15%

No Team/Retires 10%

Golden State Warriors 6%

The 64% chance means Kalshi’s NBA prediction market thinks that he will not be moved from the Lakers before the October 23rd deadline that the market has set.

Bronny’s chances of remaining with the Lakers have actually gotten stronger over the last month. He was at 41% in early April. Meanwhile, all other teams have seen their percentages drop since then.

Aligning with LeBron

While the market for Bronny James by himself might not be the strongest, it certainly is for LeBron James. The angle prediction markets are taking here is wherever LeBron ends up, chances are Bronny will move with him.

Where things are currently trading, LeBron has a strong chance at re-signing with the Lakers, as he is set to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent.

LeBron James’ Next Team - Kalshi

Stays with Los Angeles Lakers or Retires 58%

Cleveland Cavaliers 22%

Golden State Warriors 18%

San Antonio Spurs 4%

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are the only two teams outside of the Lakers that show up on both of their next team markets. Looking back at LeBron's next team market over the last week, not much has changed as far as the Lakers' chances at retaining him.

Looking at Cleveland, there is a chance that even without LeBron having his own market, they’d still be an option for Bronny to land. Like his dad, he was also born in Akron, Ohio, and lived there during LeBron’s two stints with the Cavaliers. It’s safe to say if LeBron ended up back in Cleveland for a third time, Bronny could very well be making a homecoming as well.

As for Golden State, there’s less smoke blowing over this narrative. LeBron has his ties to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Bronny, on the other hand, doesn't have those same ties.

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