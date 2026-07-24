LeBron James officially signed a 2-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, ending his 24-day free agency saga. The 76ers had just a 9% price on Kalshi to sign LeBron on Friday morning, sitting behind the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Golden State Warriors.

With the signing, Kalshi’s NBA Finals market for Philadelphia doubled, going from 6% to 12% after the announcement. Trading $10 on the new-look 76ers to win the NBA Finals next season profits $68.46.

2027 NBA Finals winner - Kalshi

Oklahoma City Thunder 21%

San Antonio Spurs 20%

Philadelphia 76ers 12%

LeBron “trusting the process”

The price movement on Philly is not off of name base alone. LeBron will slide in as the starting power forward with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe making up the backcourt, Jaylen Brown on the wing, and Joel Embiid at center.

The hesitation on the fit comes as analysts won’t view him as the first, second, or even third scoring option, and he is not the primary ball handler either.

On defense, the team will ask more of him down low, with Jaylen Brown handling mostly backcourt and wing duties. Especially with Joel Embiid’s extensive injury history. Any time Joel Embiid is out, his defensive plate will rise. In 10 seasons, Embiid has never amassed 70 games played. Over the last three seasons, he’s totaled just 96 games.

With his signing, Kalshi adjusted all of the 76ers’ prices to the following:

NBA Finals : 6% to 12%

: 6% to 12% Eastern Conference winner : 14% to 24%

: 14% to 24% Atlantic Division winner : 17% to 34%

: 17% to 34% 50+ win total: 47% to 62%

Other markets cashing

With LeBron’s free agency decision now final, Kalshi settled all of its LeBron James markets. Excluding his next team market, Kalshi offered four additional markets.

LeBron James Markets on Kalshi

New Team Date : All options from “Before July 25th” and on grade “yes”

: All options from “Before July 25th” and on grade “yes” Next Conference : “Any Eastern Conference team” grades “yes”

: “Any Eastern Conference team” grades “yes” Next Contract Size : All options starting with “$4 million or more” grade “yes”

: All options starting with “$4 million or more” grade “yes” Who Announces: LeBron James announced himself on X.

Now that James has signed, league officials can officially finish setting the schedule for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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