Bryson DeChambeau Course Record YouTube Series Attracts Kalshi Market

While LIV Golf struggles to stay afloat, Bryson DeChambeau continues his “Course Record Series” on YouTube, where he attempts to break a course record blindly on his first attempt. Kalshi’s golf market recently went live with event contracts on how many he’ll break during 2026.

The market currently leans on DeChambeau hitting the 3+ course records mark by the end of the year, with 60% as he needs just one more to do so.

How many course records will Bryson DeChambeau break in his course record series on YouTube during 2026? - Kalshi

2+ course records 99%

3+ course records 60%

4+ course records 5%

5+ course records 2%

6+ course records 1%

Kalshi grades the market based on how many course records DeChambeau breaks by the end of 2026, as his YouTube channel confirms. Kalshi also recently updated the rules for the market to accept tying the record as breaking it. It also only refers back to videos titled “Can I break this course record in one try?” or a variant of that. A $10 bet on him breaking at least three records returns $6.20 in profit.

Three is the goal

Bryson DeChambeau has repeatedly stated throughout his course record series that he is aiming to break three course records by the end of the year. As of his latest video, he’s played five courses this year and broken two course records.

Playing his first course at Southern Oaks Golf Course, he tied the course record at 63. He then failed three straight courses at Texarkana Country Club in March, Cedar Crest Golf Course in May, and Tenison Park Golf Course in June.

DeChambeau broke the streak of failures in his latest video at Silvertip Golf Course in Alberta, Canada, where he broke the 64 course record at 63.

He does not have a schedule for when he posts his videos, as he posts the series without warning. We could see an uptick in activity on his account sooner rather than later, with the LIV Golf Championship in Indianapolis taking place in a week, ending his season until Q1 starts up again in 2027.

Following the LIV Golf Championship, he’ll have just over three months to break one more course record and hit his goal.

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